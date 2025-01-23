Extra set of eyes provides peace of mind

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We all want to feel safe and secure in our own homes.

With break-ins and home invasions on the rise across the GTA, homeowners need to stay one step ahead of the would-be criminals.

According to law enforcement community safety officers, lights and sounds will definitely send burglars running. They recommend installing cameras as an element of your home security.

Advances in technology have given us small but mighty security cameras – keeping an eye on things around our house 24/7. It’s like having a full-time security detail.

There are many cameras on the market today and it pays to get a good bang for your buck with a quality unit or system.

Markham-based Lorex is proudly Canadian, founded in 1991.

Their array of high-quality products are impressive. Their lineup of products give you the security you need at a great price. They are built to last.

Don’t cheap out when it comes to home security options. Lorex has just what you’re looking for, whether it’s complete multi-camera systems, or single units. They have something to suit all of your residential and commercial needs.

The 4K Spotlight Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Security Camera with Smart Security Lighting is a nice unit. It’s also one of the company’s best sellers. And for good reason.

This camera comes with a ton of features like 4K 8MP camera with 140° field-of-view; color night vision; smart security lighting; motion detection (person, vehicle, animal and package detection) and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. The unit is weatherproof and tough enough to handle Canadian climates.

The images are crisp in both daylight and nighttime conditions. You can also hear what’s going on through the built-in speaker, and even respond with your own voice – even if you’re away from home.

This fusion gives some great options and enhances your protection.

Another beauty in their lineup is the 4K Spotlight battery powered wi-fi security camera.

It’s a small but powerful gadget with a surprising amount of features. It also has 4K colour night vision, along with the “speak and hear.” The light and siren will surely grab attention.

The battery is pegged to last up to six months, depending on weather, temperature conditions, and number of notifications and recordings. But charging is easy; simply remove the battery and charge it up.

It’s small and inconspicuous and you can either mount it anywhere you like, or just move it around to suit your needs.

The camera has a great, 132-degree field of vision and also boasts a motion-activated spotlight and siren.

If you choose to mount it on your wall, it’s a matter of drilling a couple of small holes and then using the supplied hardware.

Setting up the cameras is a breeze. After charging the battery (or plugging in the unit), download the Lorex App and follow the instructions.

Scrolling through the app was pretty easy. There are a ton of features, notifications and settings to suit everyone’s needs and wants.

The devices are solid and well made. You can tell the quality of craftsmanship and attention to detail upon close inspection. Everything – from charging ports to battery – compartments, are easily accessible and all parts fit snugly together.

The company’s team across North America is committed to the design, development, and deployment of ingenious smart home security and business monitoring solutions that enhance our customers’ lifestyles and sense of well-being.

Check out their vast array of products at www.lorex.ca. You’ll be impressed at what you find.