Police looking for suspects in Nobleton home invasion

January 22, 2025

Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking at least three suspects after an armed home invasion resulted in an adult female being shot in the Town of Nobleton.
Police report that on Jan. 21 at approximately 3:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a female shot at residence in the area of Highway 27 and King Vaughan Road. When officers arrived, a 47-year-old woman was located and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned that the victim’s residence was broken into by three armed suspects. The victim was confronted by the suspects who then shot her. The suspects poured an accelerant within the residence and attempted to ignite it. They also shot both of the victim’s dogs, one of which succumb to its injuries.
The three suspects then fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.
All three were described as male, young, and wearing dark clothing. At least two firearms were observed. There were four other people in the residence at the time of the incident and no other injuries were reported.
This is an isolated incident and believed to be targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at http://1800222tips.com.



         

