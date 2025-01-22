MPP Lecce represents Ontario at inauguration

January 22, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, was joined by Minister Vic Fedeli to represent the province of Ontario at the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

MPP Lecce was proud to meet with elected officials, business leaders, and industry associations to advance Ontario’s Fortress Am-Can strategy, which focuses on strengthening cross-border supply chains, promoting energy independence, and driving economic growth through collaboration on clean energy and critical industries.

“There are two roads before our American friends: they can embrace Ontario’s offer to build Fortress Am-Can — an unstoppable energy alliance with Canada, their number one friend and closes democratic ally, or they enrich dictators and global terror financing for their adversaries in Iran, Venezuela, or Russia,” said Lecce, who’s Minister of Energy and Electrification. “The choice could not be more clear. We came down to Washington to advance our vision for a continental approach to energy, economic development and national security to serve our peoples for generations to come.

“However, we also made clear that should President Trump impose tariffs on our economy and families, we will not hesitate to use every tool at our disposal to protect Canadian jobs and our national interests. Canada is and will remain an independent and proud nation. Now is the time for everyone at every level in every province to unite as Canadians and speak with one voice in defence of our economic future.”

Trump, shortly after his inauguration, said a 25% tariff against both Canada and Mexico could come as soon as Feb. 1.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in response to proposed tariffs, “nothing is off the table.”

Premier Doug Ford offered his congratulations to President Trump, and reiterated Ontario’s steadfast position on tariffs.

“Canada and the United States can be the richest, most successful, safest and most secure two countries on the planet. Working together, we can usher in a new American and Canadian century, a time of unprecedented growth, job creation and prosperity. We do so by building Fortress Am-Can, a renewed strategic alliance between the U.S. and Canada that is a beacon of stability, security and long-term economic growth on both sides of the border,” Ford said.

“The only thing standing in our way is an unnecessary trade and tariff war started by the U.S. that will only benefit China and Chinese-backed companies by creating the kind of economic uncertainty and conditions for them to continue to rip off American and Canadian workers.

“Make no mistake, I am ready to protect Ontario workers, businesses and families. As Premier of Ontario, if President Trump’s tariffs make retaliation necessary, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of Team Canada to fight back using every tool in our toolkit. The province is ready to support federal tariffs as part of the country’s first line of retaliation. If necessary, we are ready with additional retaliatory measures within provincial jurisdiction that can support escalation over time. We will make decisions about when and how to implement provincial retaliatory measures in collaboration with the federal government as they lead Canada’s response.

“It shouldn’t have to come to this. I hope it doesn’t. As Premier of Ontario, I will never stop fighting for our province and country. I look forward to working together with the incoming U.S. administration in a positive and constructive way that benefits workers, families and communities on both sides of the border.”

