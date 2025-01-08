King Township’s new Zancor Centre now open

January 8, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Zancor Centre – King Township’s new, multi-use recreation facility located at 1600 15th Sideroad in King City – was granted partial occupancy opened its doors to the public Jan. 4.

The facility welcomed drop-in swimming and sports programming, along with recreational skating. Admission fees vary by age and are payable at the door. Schedules can be viewed at king.ca/DropInPrograms.

A monthly RecPass, which gets residents unlimited access to drop-in recreational programming (including swimming, skating, shinny hockey, sports and access to fitness equipment and group fitness classes), is also available for sale online and in-person. The RecPass is valid at all King Township recreation facilities. For details, including fees, visit king.ca/RecPass.

The official opening celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with dignitaries followed by the Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast. Recreational swimming and skating, as well as sports including soccer, badminton, lacrosse, basketball, and pickleball will be available throughout the day for all ages. Capacity restrictions apply. Visitors can also go on staff-led facility tours to view the facility’s state-of-the-art amenities.

Hockey fans are invited to cheer on the King Rebellion Junior A team, when they play their first game in their home rink – the JTF Homes Arena – against the Caledon Admirals. The puck drops at 3 p.m. Admission is free with a non-perishable food item or monetary donation to the King Township Food Bank.

More information about the Official Opening celebration, including programming schedules and a list of special guests, will be shared in the new year. For regular updates, visit king.ca/ZancorCentre.

The $86-million facility sits on 25 acres at the southeast corner of the King Campus of Seneca and is accessible from 15th Sideroad. The Zancor Centre includes an aquatics centre with a six-lane lap pool and leisure pool, two NHL-sized ice rinks, spectator seating, an artificial turf fieldhouse with a running track, and a multi-use community space. Outdoor amenities include a large courtyard with direct access to social and community rooms, with future plans for the site including connections to the Oak Ridges Moraine trail system and outdoor sports fields.

Construction of the multi-partner facility was jointly funded by the Township of King, the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Investing in Canada Plan, as well as Seneca Polytechnic and the development community.

The multi-use recreation centre became the first combined aquatics and ice-sports community facility in Canada to achieve Zero Carbon Building Design Certification by the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC). This certification is awarded for new constructions which demonstrate climate leadership through innovative carbon reduction strategies and optimal building performance. Innovative features designed to reduce carbon emissions include all electrical building systems to recover waste heat, daylight optimization for energy efficiency, minimal dependence on gas-fired equipment, and geothermal readiness.

Registration for the winter session of recreation and aquatic programs at the Zancor Centre is ongoing and available online 24/7 at townshipofking.perfectmind.com.

The facility’s Aqua Tech Solutions Aquatic Centre will offer learn-to-swim lessons for all ages, based on the Ontario Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program which features programming for parent and tots, preschoolers, children and adults, as well as private lessons for children ages three to 12. Aquatic leadership programs to train youth for employment as a swim instructor or lifeguard are also available.

Fifteen-minute swim assessments are available throughout January, where a swim instructor will guide children through a series of in-water skills and provide parents with recommendations on the most appropriate swim level to register their child, if they are unsure. The cost is $4 per assessment; pre-registration is required and open now at townshipofking.perfectmind.com.

View the full list of programs in the interactive Winter Recreation Guide available at king.ca/recreation.

“The opening of the Zancor Centre marks a new era for King Township. This facility is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch recreational opportunities for our residents. This is more than just a building; it’s a place where memories will be made and community bonds will be strengthened. We look forward to welcoming everyone on January 26 to celebrate this exciting addition to our community. Together, we will create a vibrant hub for sports, leisure and community activities.”

Related

Readers Comments (0)