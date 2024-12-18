Fire Chief Jim Wall retires, leaving a legacy behind in King

December 18, 2024

By Mark Pavilons

Jim Wall is a fighter. And he’s a champion in his own class.

Most people know him as King’s Fire Chief and a veteran firefighter. But others see him as fighting for the community, on a daily basis.

From guiding his seasoned crews to mentoring the next generation of firefighters, Wall is almost a legend, but he will never admit it. He’s much too humble and prefers to shine the spotlight on others rather than himself.

At every opportunity, Wall will sing the praises of KFES and his team of men and women who bring their talents to bear. He always refers to them and their loved ones as “family.”

After 16 years, 4 years as Deputy Fire Chief and 12 years as King’s Fire Chief, Wall will retire Jan. 31, 2025, leaving some pretty big shoes to fill.

In looking back at his 39-year career, Wall says customer care, both within the fire service and within the community, are paramount.

“We’re not here for ourselves; we’re here for the public,” he says. That’s the service’s mantra, and something they must never lose sight of.

If he has a legacy, that has to be it.

Born and raised in Schomberg, Wall began as a volunteer in Schomberg in January 1986 and then became a full-time firefighter with the Richmond Hill service in the spring of 1989. He held almost every rank, before coming back to King and serving as its very first full-time Deputy Chief in 2008.

The emotional time saw the passing of Training Officer Paul Jackson in the line of duty, and Wall inherited Paul’s training officer duties.

Wall said Jackson was a close friend and mentor and he carried on with the foundations Jackson laid in the department.

In 2011, Wall was the recipient of the Paul Jackson Award, given annually to a fire department staff member who exemplifies the values, dedication and commitment that Paul demonstrated.

Wall also served under Chief Bryan Burbidge, who he calls a “great leader,” who “set the table exceptionally well for this fire service before he moved on to another municipality”

In August of 2012, Wall became King’s Fire Chief.

His motto, all throughout his career, has been “customer service in everything we do. Our team goes above and beyond in serving residents and that’s something we are really proud of.”

And it’s that bond, that sense of love, that has created one of the highest regarded volunteer fire services in the province.

The idea of putting the public first is something he’s instilled in every member.

First responders typically put their lives on the line to save lives and mitigate damage. Wall noted that KFES does much more than that.

At a recent residential fire, during salvage and overhaul, KFES ensured the family had a place to stay; helped them deal with the insurance company; gathered their valuables and even took care taking down family photos from the walls. KFES members also help start the healing process.

That’s a lot to ask for from volunteers, but you won’t hear anyone complain. Quite the contrary, they are trained to leave every scene better than they found it.

“That’s our hallmark,” Wall said.

The chief also pointed out personal skills aside, it’s what his crews do on scene that matter.

He has helped shape a group of men and women that you want coming to your rescue, or arriving at your home. While it may sound cliche, it’s very much one for all, and all for one.

The mind set is also matched by high levels of training. Wall noted that in 2022, new Provincial Regulations make it mandatory for all firefighters to become certified. Every fire service in the Province was given four years to make the transition and King is already three years ahead of the game. “We actually started this process 10 years ago as we transitioned to an NFPA fire department.

“The credentials of our volunteer firefighters are the same as any full-time firefighters. The qualifications for both of them are identical.”

Wall oversees all initiatives of King Fire & Emergency Services across several critical areas, including Fire & Life Safety Education, Fire Prevention/Investigation Services, Fire Suppression, Medical Aid Response, and Specialized Rescue Services.

He’s seen countless changes over the years, with much of it coming in the way of modern equipment and innovative techniques. With each new piece of equipment comes training.

As King grows, the number of multi-storey buildings increases. There’s a new condo building adjacent to the King City station.

Wall said many of his members have already been trained on high-rise firefighting procedures. New equipment and hoses have arrived to meet the needs of apartment fire mitigation.

Wall said he also has to ensure his crews have the best equipment possible as they enter dangerous situations. Aside from members’ safety apparel the bulk of equipment on every fire vehicle dispatched is for the public, the community they serve.

Wall and his officers have always been progressive and on the leading edge of change.

He noted the service has had females for the past 30 years, and they were likely the second service in York Region to have had women on staff for that long. Today, the 150-member volunteer force includes just under 20 women.

“I am extremely proud to have been part of the promotional process where three of these senior staff members have risen to the ranks of District Chief, Captain, and Lieutenant.

“This is awesome, because everyone brings something different to the service.”

KFES offers “endless opportunities” for members and Wall said they support them in every way possible, including finding that work-family balance. Members get certified; are trained for their DZ licence; offered upgrading courses and receive specialized training.

King’s crews are so well regarded, they are looked at by other major services for new recruits. Wall likens it to be like a sports “farm team” for the big leagues.

While 150 may seem like a lot for a volunteer force in a small town, Wall said he wants to ensure the public’s safety. At structure fires, he likes to have as many as 24 on site. Stations still need to be covered and they could have as many as three or four calls at one time which is not uncommon.

This past January, KFES took on 24 new recruits and Wall is “thoroughly impressed” with the calibre of these new members.

Wall is quick to note he alone is not responsible for the success of KFES. It’s truly a team effort and much of the support comes from Township councillors, mayor and staff.

He was quick to praise former CAO Susan Plamondon for her leadership and support for KFES over the years. Susan was well versed in the fire service. She always wanted to make sure that we had the best equipment, training, and support. Her door was always open for us.

“Her concern for the well-being of our firefighters ran deep.

“As a King Township resident, she was heavily invested in our team. I don’t know too many CAOs that would be dressed to the nines and show up at one of our major fires to check in on the team as well as our residents. That was her. She would walk the fire scene in Nobleton and ask important questions and provide the support that we needed. And for that, I still hold that friendship in high regard.”

There are many things councillors may not know about the day-to-day activities of KFES as it’s a dynamic business. But they do place their faith in Chief Wall to get things done.

And that includes being visible and accessible to the public. King residents will see KFES members at almost every public event and function, ready to offer advice, answer questions and even make appointments to change their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Residents also like to see their fire chief and Wall has been as visible as possible, supporting local events and charities like the King Township Food Bank.

Wall is also in the office every day, and it’s not uncommon to find him there on weekends, catching up on paperwork and emails.

If Wall can be remembered for something, it’s that he cares for his team, his staff and the entire community.

He never much cared for notoriety, stressing he lives for the community.

And that’s why you won’t see Wall’s “tail lights” any time soon. In fact, he will be starting as a volunteer firefighter Feb. 1, 2025 at the Schomberg station, where it all began.

“It’s a full circle of sorts where I will finish out 40-years in the fire service.”

Wall noted even the crew at the station is excited about it, a testament to the respect members hold for their chief.

For a “retired” chief to volunteer is likely unheard of. That’s the type of man Jim Wall is.

The success of any “machine” is the sum of its parts.

King Fire and Emergency Services is in good hands. With the foundation and expanded services ushered in by Chief Wall, KFES will long be an admired municipal fire service.

