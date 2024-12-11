Internet upgrades will connect homes in King Township

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, was joined by Steven Del Duca, Mayor of Vaughan and Steve Pellegrini, Mayor of King to announce that YorkNet’s high-speed internet network expansion in King and north Vaughan is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Ontario Government invested $29 million into the Universal Broadband Fund to connect underserved communities in York Region to high-speed internet access.

“When I was first elected in 2018, I made a commitment to bridge the gaps in high-speed internet infrastructure across our rural communities – and I am proud to say we are one step closer to finally ending the digital divide,” said Lecce. “Through our government’s investment, we are delivering high-speed, reliable internet to homes, farms, and small businesses so no one in our community is left behind.”

The project will bring reliable, high-speed internet to 3,800 underserved homes in rural communities and hamlets in York Region including in King City, Nobleton, Lloydtown, Schomberg, Pottageville, Kleinburg, and North Vaughan.

Streets in Vaughan with homes receiving high-speed internet infrastructure upgrades include: Teston Rd., Kirby Rd., King-Vaughan Rd., Dufferin St, Jane St, Weston Rd, Pine Valley Dr, Kipling Ave, Huntington Rd, Cold Creek Rd., Highway 50, Phillips Ln., Shady Vale Ln., Nesver Ct., Mattucci Ct., and Abbruzze Ct.

Streets in King with homes receiving high-speed internet infrastructure upgrades include: Dufferin St., Keele St., Weston Rd., Holancin Rd., 2nd Concession, Hanemaayer Ln., 7th Concession, 8th Concession, 10th Concession, 11th Concession, Caledon-King Townline, King Rd., 15th Sideroad, 16th Sideroad, 17th Sideroad, 18th Sideroad, 19th Sideroad, Lloydtown-Aurora Rd., Davis Dr W, Woodchoppers Ln., Miller’s Sideroad, South Canal Bank Rd., Bernhardt Rd., Emma Rd., Wilhelmena Rd., Juliana Rd, Graham Sideroad, and Pump House Rd.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is a necessity, not a luxury. This investment will transform the lives of thousands of residents in King Township by enabling access to education, business opportunities and essential services. I want to thank MPP Lecce, the Province of Ontario and YorkNet for their commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting our rural communities,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

Vaughan Mayor Steve Del Duca added: “In this digital era, having access to reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. I am pleased to hear the provincial government is investing to bring this vital resource to residents across York Region. I want to thank Minister Stephen Lecce for his dedication and commitment to ensuring everyone in Vaughan has access to high-speed internet.”

“Our government is continuing to make progress to ensure that every community across Ontario has access to reliable high-speed internet by the end of 2025,” said Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure. “Thanks to incredible partnerships with organizations like YorkNet, we are expanding local broadband infrastructure to connect thousands of residents and businesses in York Region to the reliable high-speed internet services they need.”

MPP Lecce previously delivered $600,000 in 2021 to connect 262 homes and businesses in King Township to high-speed internet under the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program as part of the Ontario Government’s $14.7 million investment into 13 high-speed internet projects. The province has invested a sum total of $4 billion to ensure all Ontarians are connected to high-speed internet by the end of 2025.

Canada’s Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed internet access to 98 per cent of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 per cent access by 2030.

Today, 93.5 per cent of Canadian households have access to high-speed internet or are targeted to receive access through existing program commitments, compared to just 79 per cent in 2014. On July 29, 2021, a Canada-Ontario broadband partnership was announced. This agreement will bring high-speed internet access to more than 280,000 households across Ontario, with a total investment of more than $1.2 billion, co-funded equally by both levels of government.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $4 billion to bring access to reliable high-speed internet to every community across the province, by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed internet, in any province, by any government in Canadian history.

As of February 2023, Ontario has finalized agreements of more that $2.2 billion for nearly 200 high-speed internet and cellular projects across the province.

