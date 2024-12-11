Council asking governments to move on bail reform

King council is urging provincial and federal governments to get moving on bail reform. Councillor David Boyd tabled a motion at council recently, asking the federal and provincial governments to come together to ensure that all bail reform changes made as part of Bill C-48 are being effectively implemented, resourced, and are meeting the goals and outcomes intended in the legislation.

Eric Jolliffe, former Chief of York Regional Police, will be the next chair of York Region. This provincial appointment is “over-reach,” according to King Mayor Steve Pellegrini, who took issue with the process. While he has great respect for Jolliffe, and even spoke to him about the appointment, Pellegrini pointed out he doesn’t live in York Region and isn’t a politician.

King Township Council approved the first service based municipal budget for 2025, which includes a 3.68% municipal tax rate increase.This translates to an approximate $127 ...

Knowledge is power and accurate information can be invaluable in keeping communities safe. That was one of the messages delivered by York Regional Police officers during a community safety meeting Monday night, held in the municipal council chambers. A crowd of interested residents, along with almost 100 viewing online, heard officers explain the latest in data collection, technological tools and resources available to both the public and police officers, to help residents. There are many “pieces to the puzzle” and it’s a matter of “people are the police, and the police are the people.”