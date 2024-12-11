Headline News

Council asking governments to move on bail reform

December 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter

King council is urging provincial and federal governments to get moving on bail reform.
Councillor David Boyd tabled a motion at council recently, asking the federal and provincial governments to come together to ensure that all bail reform changes made as part of Bill C-48 are being effectively implemented, resourced, and are meeting the goals and outcomes intended in the legislation.
Further, council is calling on Ottawa to consider the call by Queen’s Park to implementation additional measures to enhance public safety.
A copy of King’s resolution will be forwarded to the Prime Minister of Canada, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Premier of Ontario, the Attorney General of Ontario, and the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services for their consideration and necessary action.
It will also be sent to all municipalities in York Region and to York Regional Police, for their information and support.
The motion follows spikes in violent crimes across Canada and York, which include break-ins, assaults, robberies, sexual violations, thefts of motor vehicles and weapons violations. The motion notes firearms-related violations alone have increased more than 50 per cent from 2019.
Recent criminal activities in Nobleton and throughout King Township and York Region have significantly impacted our community, the motion goes on to say.
The motion cited residents’ concerns voiced at the recent Nobleton Community Safety held Nov. 18. The motion stresses the current bail system has been criticized for allowing dangerous criminals to be released thereby compromising the safety of Ontario communities and effectiveness of law enforcement efforts.
The premiers of all 13 provinces and territories have written letters to the federal government calling for meaningful bail reform. The York Regional Police Service Board’s 2025 Operating and Capital Budgets include a proposed net budget increase to $441.5 million, reflecting the need for additional resources and staffing to address rising crime rates and enhance community safety and wellbeing.
The York Regional Police Service Board recognizes the importance of partnerships and prevention strategies in addressing complex organized and violent crimes, and aims to improve community safety through targeted initiatives and enhanced bail reform measures.
York Region Police have implemented a geo-fence to monitor activities in Nobleton and installed video surveillance to address recent troubling events. They are actively working to eliminate criminal elements and restore residents’ confidence in their safety.
Locally, Mayor Pellegrini and Councillor Boyd continue to advocate for the community’s concerns with York Regional Police, who have assured us that extra resources are currently active in Nobleton.
“In response to our advocacy, York Region has approved funding for 150 new police personnel, with recruitment under way,” Boyd said.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Council asking governments to move on bail reform

King council is urging provincial and federal governments to get moving on bail reform. Councillor David Boyd tabled a motion at council recently, asking the federal and provincial governments to come together to ensure that all bail reform changes made as part of Bill C-48 are being effectively implemented, resourced, and are meeting the goals and outcomes intended in the legislation.

Ontario appoints Eric Jolliffe as new chair of York Region

Eric Jolliffe, former Chief of York Regional Police, will be the next chair of York Region. This provincial appointment is “over-reach,” according to King Mayor Steve Pellegrini, who took issue with the process. While he has great respect for Jolliffe, and even spoke to him about the appointment, Pellegrini pointed out he doesn’t live in York Region and isn’t a politician.

King Township Council approves 2025 municipal budget

King Township Council approved the first service based municipal budget for 2025, which includes a 3.68% municipal tax rate increase.This translates to an approximate $127 ...

YRP notes community safety is a team effort

Knowledge is power and accurate information can be invaluable in keeping communities safe. That was one of the messages delivered by York Regional Police officers during a community safety meeting Monday night, held in the municipal council chambers. A crowd of interested residents, along with almost 100 viewing online, heard officers explain the latest in data collection, technological tools and resources available to both the public and police officers, to help residents. There are many “pieces to the puzzle” and it’s a matter of “people are the police, and the police are the people.”

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open