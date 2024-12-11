Council asking governments to move on bail reform

December 11, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter
King council is urging provincial and federal governments to get moving on bail reform.
Councillor David Boyd tabled a motion at council recently, asking the federal and provincial governments to come together to ensure that all bail reform changes made as part of Bill C-48 are being effectively implemented, resourced, and are meeting the goals and outcomes intended in the legislation.
Further, council is calling on Ottawa to consider the call by Queen’s Park to implementation additional measures to enhance public safety.
A copy of King’s resolution will be forwarded to the Prime Minister of Canada, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Premier of Ontario, the Attorney General of Ontario, and the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services for their consideration and necessary action.
It will also be sent to all municipalities in York Region and to York Regional Police, for their information and support.
The motion follows spikes in violent crimes across Canada and York, which include break-ins, assaults, robberies, sexual violations, thefts of motor vehicles and weapons violations. The motion notes firearms-related violations alone have increased more than 50 per cent from 2019.
Recent criminal activities in Nobleton and throughout King Township and York Region have significantly impacted our community, the motion goes on to say.
The motion cited residents’ concerns voiced at the recent Nobleton Community Safety held Nov. 18. The motion stresses the current bail system has been criticized for allowing dangerous criminals to be released thereby compromising the safety of Ontario communities and effectiveness of law enforcement efforts.
The premiers of all 13 provinces and territories have written letters to the federal government calling for meaningful bail reform. The York Regional Police Service Board’s 2025 Operating and Capital Budgets include a proposed net budget increase to $441.5 million, reflecting the need for additional resources and staffing to address rising crime rates and enhance community safety and wellbeing.
The York Regional Police Service Board recognizes the importance of partnerships and prevention strategies in addressing complex organized and violent crimes, and aims to improve community safety through targeted initiatives and enhanced bail reform measures.
York Region Police have implemented a geo-fence to monitor activities in Nobleton and installed video surveillance to address recent troubling events. They are actively working to eliminate criminal elements and restore residents’ confidence in their safety.
Locally, Mayor Pellegrini and Councillor Boyd continue to advocate for the community’s concerns with York Regional Police, who have assured us that extra resources are currently active in Nobleton.
“In response to our advocacy, York Region has approved funding for 150 new police personnel, with recruitment under way,” Boyd said.