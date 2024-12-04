VIBE provides needed boost for your body to heal itself

December 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Miraculously, the human body is capable of healing itself.

But it doesn’t hurt to give it a boost now and then.

Sometimes modern breakthroughs are, in fact, rocket science. It’s science that backs up the efficacy of VIBE, a portable resonance frequency therapy device. VIBE is designed to help ease a multitude of conditions and ailments.

It’s really modern science packed into a small device that provides therapy for everything from aches and pains, to PTSD, shingles, depression, arthritis and dozens of ailments.

Resona Health has poured a ton of resources – research, time and effort – into perfecting this device.

It’s been said that the world is our world is made up entirely of frequencies.

So are you.

By applying frequencies to your body via the VIBE, you can “tune” it back to its natural frequency when it gets out of harmony.

In the simplest sense, the cells in your body have an electrical charge – a type of voltage if you will. When your “battery level” gets too low, you get sick and fall victim to ailments.

This has been proven in many studies. In general, what PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Frequency) does is recharge your cells’ batteries so that your cells have more energy to help heal yourself.

The other thing that it does is it increases adenosine triphosphate or ATP in the body. It’s the main fuel that your cells use for food and it’s been shown that PEMF can increase ATP up to 500%.

So, it recharges your cells and gives them more food so the body can heal itself.

The original frequencies came from a very simple list on an old machine that was discovered back in the early 1990s. Since then, 8,000 practitioners over 35 years have experimented with those frequencies in a clinical environment.

Protocols came from trial and error from many different physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, just experimenting with real patients trying to find the right combinations of frequencies that gave the best results.

Those are the protocols that Resona Health uses in all its products. There are two main principles ​that allow ​the energy to travel further than just the magnetic field ​itself.

​It’s resonating with the water in your body like a pebble in a pond​. ​So the energy enters the body where the device is located and it travels just like a wave on water​.

An alternating magnetic field will create an electrical current​, albeit a very small one​. ​That electrical current is traveling through the body because the body’s electrically conductive​.

Resona Health Lab is constantly running new clinical trials and reporting case studies. These are updated frequently on their website.

The device can be placed directly against the body to deliver the frequencies or it can be used to infuse the frequencies into water and creams.

Smaller than a cell phone, the device weighs only 2.5 ounces and fits in your pocket. You can also wear it on a lanyard while doing chores, watching TV, etc.

This is the perfect companion for anyone, regardless of age or health. Consider it your portable booster.

Simply charge it, select the desired condition to be treated and hit start. It’s that simple. The VIBE will send out the designated signals and then stop. Most applications are in the 30-to-40-minute range.

There are 55 protocols in all, from acne and anxiety, to weight los and white coat syndrome.

For me, I use it regularly for Immune Support, Prostate Support, Arthritis, and General Inflammation.

While it can take some time for the body to “realign itself,” I found the VIBE worked quickly on things like a bad cold/cough (Common Cold), sprained foot (Wound Healing) and back pain.

I found it works best when placed near the area it’s treating. I have also put it in my shirt pocket while at work, letting it do its thing.

That’s the beauty of it. Carry it with you, find the right protocol and let it do its job. It’s almost effortless and you will be surprised by the results.

It’s my constant companion and I now consider it as part of my regular health routine, just like supplements, exercise and a healthy diet.

I would recommend this to anyone. The more tools we have to fight common and difficult conditions, the better.

You can watch a video on the company website for more.

Visit https://resona.health/vibe/

