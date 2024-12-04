General News

King Road property receives 2024 King Heritage Award

December 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

A story of craftsmanship, community and timeless charm has earned 2145 King Road, King City the prestigious 2024 King Heritage Award.
Members of the King Heritage Advisory Committee and councillors made the presentation to owner Carmela Greco at a recent council meeting. Greco also received a framed drawing of the property, by local artist Phyllis Vernon.
This picturesque brick home, with its unique architectural features and rich history, stands as a testament to King Township’s enduring heritage and the dedication of those who preserve it.
This distinguished recognition highlights the significant historical and architectural contributions of 2145 King Road, a two-storey brick home constructed circa 1891. The property features distinctive architectural elements such as segmented arches over its windows and entrances, a fanlight over a large window on the main façade, and an eye-catching “L’oiel de Boeuf” – or bull’s eye – window in the front gable.
The historical significance of the property is equally compelling. Originally owned by blacksmith Henry Kitchen, a descendant of the prominent Kitchen family, the property’s history is tied to local blacksmithing and business heritage. Subsequent ownership by the Patton family further deepened its connection to the community, with a nearby street bearing their name.
Today, the property is owned by Carmela Greco, who has maintained the home’s historical character while ensuring its continued contribution to King’s cultural landscape.
The King Heritage Award celebrates properties that embody the Township’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural history. Nominations for the award were open from June 3 to June 28, with the winner selected by the Heritage Advisory Committee.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Ontario appoints Eric Jolliffe as new chair of York Region

Eric Jolliffe, former Chief of York Regional Police, will be the next chair of York Region. This provincial appointment is “over-reach,” according to King Mayor Steve Pellegrini, who took issue with the process. While he has great respect for Jolliffe, and even spoke to him about the appointment, Pellegrini pointed out he doesn’t live in York Region and isn’t a politician.

King Township Council approves 2025 municipal budget

King Township Council approved the first service based municipal budget for 2025, which includes a 3.68% municipal tax rate increase.This translates to an approximate $127 ...

YRP notes community safety is a team effort

Knowledge is power and accurate information can be invaluable in keeping communities safe. That was one of the messages delivered by York Regional Police officers during a community safety meeting Monday night, held in the municipal council chambers. A crowd of interested residents, along with almost 100 viewing online, heard officers explain the latest in data collection, technological tools and resources available to both the public and police officers, to help residents. There are many “pieces to the puzzle” and it’s a matter of “people are the police, and the police are the people.”

King Township Food Bank faces unprecedented demand, urges community support

The King Township Food Bank (KTFB) is facing an alarming rise in demand for its services, and the organization is calling on the community for urgent support to continue meeting the growing needs of local families. Since its founding in 2004, the food bank has been a vital resource for residents struggling to put food on the table. Despite King Township’s reputation as a wealthy area, food insecurity has long been a reality for many, particularly lower-income families, rural workers, and seniors on fixed incomes. This year, the need has skyrocketed, with the food bank reporting a 66% increase in individuals served since the beginning of 2023.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open