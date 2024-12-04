King Road property receives 2024 King Heritage Award

December 4, 2024 · 0 Comments
A story of craftsmanship, community and timeless charm has earned 2145 King Road, King City the prestigious 2024 King Heritage Award.
Members of the King Heritage Advisory Committee and councillors made the presentation to owner Carmela Greco at a recent council meeting. Greco also received a framed drawing of the property, by local artist Phyllis Vernon.
This picturesque brick home, with its unique architectural features and rich history, stands as a testament to King Township’s enduring heritage and the dedication of those who preserve it.
This distinguished recognition highlights the significant historical and architectural contributions of 2145 King Road, a two-storey brick home constructed circa 1891. The property features distinctive architectural elements such as segmented arches over its windows and entrances, a fanlight over a large window on the main façade, and an eye-catching “L’oiel de Boeuf” – or bull’s eye – window in the front gable.
The historical significance of the property is equally compelling. Originally owned by blacksmith Henry Kitchen, a descendant of the prominent Kitchen family, the property’s history is tied to local blacksmithing and business heritage. Subsequent ownership by the Patton family further deepened its connection to the community, with a nearby street bearing their name.
Today, the property is owned by Carmela Greco, who has maintained the home’s historical character while ensuring its continued contribution to King’s cultural landscape.
The King Heritage Award celebrates properties that embody the Township’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural history. Nominations for the award were open from June 3 to June 28, with the winner selected by the Heritage Advisory Committee.