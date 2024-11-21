King Township approves 2025 water and wastewater rates

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments
The Township of King is committed to delivering safe drinking water and effective wastewater management while responsibly managing taxpayer funds.
Council approved the 2025 water and wastewater user rates Nov. 12. The average homeowner can expect to see a 2.17 per cent annual increase of $42.62 in the new year.
King’s billing occurs bi-monthly (six times per year), allowing property owners to monitor water usage through the Township’s online portal and enroll in pre-authorized payment options. Additional details are available at king.ca/waterbilling.
The updated user rates account for cost-of-living adjustments and support essential infrastructure projects, such as ongoing watermain replacements. Investment in King’s aging water system is necessary to protect public health and ensure compliance with the provincial Safe Drinking Water Act and Ontario Water Resources Act.
The Township’s water rates include both fixed and variable components: a base rate for fixed costs and a variable rate based on water consumption. King’s tiered water rates encourage conservation, with most residents falling within the lowest consumption tier.
King Township and York Region jointly manage various aspects of King’s water and wastewater services. The Township oversees local water distribution and sewage collection in King City, Nobleton, Schomberg, and Ansnorveldt, while York Region handles bulk water supply, delivery, and wastewater treatment. York Region’s costs make up 72% of the variable rate, with the remaining 28% allocated to King for daily operations and infrastructure replacement.
To learn more about water and wastewater charges, billing breakdowns and distribution, watch the informational video on King’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@kingtownship1354.
Residents with private wells are responsible for maintaining and monitoring their wells and testing for bacteria regularly. Free well water testing kits are available at the King Township Municipal Centre, located at 2585 King Road.
For further information on the 2025 water and wastewater budget, visit king.ca/budget.