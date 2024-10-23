Restoration of the King Christian Church and King Railway Station under way

October 23, 2024 · 0 Comments

Erika Baird, Heritage & Cultural Supervisor, joins Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Agriculture Minister Lisa Thompson, Councillor Debbie Schaefer and King­–Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce in sharing the government funding.

Two designated heritage buildings located at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre are being restored to their original glory following a $250,000 grant from the Rural Economic Development (RED) Fund, delivered through the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan made the announcement last week at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre, alongside Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food & Rural Affairs, Lisa Thompson, Township of King Mayor Steve Pellegrini and Ward 5 Councillor Debbie Schaefer.

“I know very well that the Township of King prides itself on its storied history and natural charm – and so it is important that we protect historic buildings with utmost responsibility,” Lecce said. “I am proud to invest to preserve King’s heritage and culture because I believe as a student of history that it’s important to connect with the past and learn from our history. Ensuring these historic spaces that defined our community over 150 years ago are preserved will help maintain our rural heritage and character for generations to come.”

RED provides cost-share funding to support activities that create strong rural communities and opens doors to rural economic development. The King Heritage & Cultural Centre Restoration Project will see the rejuvenation of the King Christian Church and the King Railway Station, mid-19th Century buildings brought to the tourism hub in the 1980s by volunteers from the King Township Historical Society.

“I am proud that our government is contributing to the restoration of this important cornerstone of the community,” said Thompson. “By way of the RED cost-share program, the region will be granted $250,000 to properly restore this property through structural improvements while supporting tourism initiatives.”

“The King Heritage & Cultural Centre Restoration project will breathe new life into two beloved historical buildings in King, making them vibrant centers of community activity and cultural education,” added King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “This is a monumental step towards preserving our past while creating new tourism and economic opportunities for the future. Thank you to the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs for supporting King Township in its commitment to preserve our rich heritage.”

Built in 1852, King Station is believed to be the oldest surviving railway station in Canada. The station was originally located in Springhill just 37 kilometres north of Toronto and served passengers on the Ontario, Simcoe & Huron Union Railroad. Generally known as the Northern, this railway ran north to Collingwood and followed traditional trade routes between the lakes for which it was named. King station was served by different railways over the years until 1963, then it sat empty for five years until it was moved offsite. It was relocated to the King Heritage & Cultural Centre in 1989.

In 1851 the King Christian Church congregation was welcomed into their brand-new building. The church was built on Lot 31, Concession 5 (now Jane Street) in King Township (just outside Kettleby). It was a simple Loyalist-inspired building with a symmetrical geometric shape, white clapboard siding, and sash windows. Over the next 80 years the church thrived as members held an annual Strawberry Supper in the spring and a Fowl Supper in the fall. The church was relocated to the King Heritage & Cultural Centre in 1982.

The buildings are currently underutilized, and restoration will make them safe for public use and ensure preservation for future generations. Funding will go directly towards capital expenses, including structural improvements, repairs, and restoration. This includes the installation of heating and electrical lighting, as well as repainting of the interior walls and exterior wood paneling. Physical attributes are being restored in line with their heritage designations, and access to the site is being made accessible year-round.

These enhancements will help make the facilities more user-friendly spaces for arts and cultural programming and events as well as school programs and private functions such as weddings. The remaining funding will go towards tourism and programming initiatives in 2025 to encourage public participation in arts, culture, and heritage activities.

Construction is currently ongoing, and work is expected to be completed in spring 2025. While these two buildings remain closed during construction, the museum is open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View the latest exhibit of go on a guided tour of the 160-year-old Kinghorn School, featuring interactive activities and insights into local stories and traditions. Peruse antique artifacts and vintage photos, go on a scavenger hunt, and (a fan favourite) practice a traditional Victorian dance. The cost is $5 per person and includes admission.

For more information about programs and events located at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre, or to book a tour, call 905-833-2331, email heritage@king.ca or visit kingheritageandculture.ca

Related

Readers Comments (0)