Sip & Savour gears up with launch of online auction

October 16, 2024 · 0 Comments
Get ready to experience the tropical charm of the Pacific Islands at this year’s Sip & Savour! On Thursday, Oct. 24, the King Township Food Bank invites you to Aloha Hawaii, an evening of rhythmic music, captivating dance, traditional cuisine, and tiki bar.
As part of the festivities, you can explore the Mākeke, a silent auction, available both online and in person. Each auction will offer different treasures, from NHL hockey tickets and works of art to themed gift boxes and fun experiences, thanks to the generosity of local individuals, businesses and beyond.
The online silent auction opens Friday, Oct. 18, and will remain open until Friday, Oct. 25. Visit ktfb.ca to explore the items and place your bids.
Join us at Seneca Polytechnic, King Campus on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., where the evening will begin with a welcome tropical iced tea. Chilled beverages, including beer from Hockley Valley Brewing Company and wines from Willow Springs Winery, will complement a menu of sweet and savory island delights – Kalua Gig, Huli Huli chicken skewers, pineapple glazed meatballs, coconut shrimp, fish tacos and a variety of tropical sides and desserts.
Throughout the night, enjoy Hawaiian music and interactive entertainment. Adding to the excitement is the return of our traditional live auction thanks to professional Auctioneer David Beasley, who’s donating his services and to the community for generous donations of extraordinary experiences.
Sip & Savour isn’t just a fun evening – it’s also the King Township Food Bank’s only fundraiser that plays a crucial role in supporting over 500 individuals with essentials like non-perishable items, fresh produce, eggs, food cards, and more. Your participation makes a direct impact on the lives of those in our community.
Whether you’re looking for a great date night or a unique cultural experience, Aloha Hawaii will be an evening to remember. Get your tickets now at ktfb.ca or Dorio’s Italian Bakery in Kettleby, Pharmasave in Nobleton or the Roost Café in King City.
Mahalo for your support, and we look forward to seeing you there!