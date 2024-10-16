Community bands together to help resident

October 16, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The community is rallying around one of their own.
Cathy Pezzo, on behalf of the Schomberg Agricultural Society, has organized a GoFundMe page for Jeff MacPhail.
Jeff is well known in the Schomberg community and has been involved in the Fair derby for several years.
“I can speak on behalf of the entire community that Jeff is one of a kind. He is ALWAYS the first one in and the last one out. Always wanting to help wherever he is needed. Well, now he needs our help,” Pezzo wrote on the funding page.
Jeff had a horrible accident on the job site a few weeks ago and suffered several broken bones. He is in hospital and recovering however, he will be unable to work for several months while he undergoes extensive rehabilitation and being self-employed, Jeff will be out of work for the foreseeable future.
Pezzo said she’s hoping we can come together as a community and support Jeff and his family as he has supported so many of us over the years. We can help make his road to recovery less bumpy.
The fund has raised more than $10,000 of its $25,000 goal.
For more, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeff-macphail-family?attribution_id=sl:5fd09c35-2159-4c0a-a026-94beb003acc5&utm_campaign=man_ss_icons&utm_content=amp8_t4&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link