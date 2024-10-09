MPP Stephen Lecce presents $1M grant to King Township infrastructure projects

October 9, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Jim Stewart
King–Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce addressed infrastructure needs in King Township by presenting a $1,054,000 grant to Mayor Steve Pellegrini in the King Municipal Centre gymnasium on Monday morning.
With posters of high energy King Olympic gold medalists Rosie MacLennan and Alex Pietrangelo serving as colorful backdrops, the Energy and Electrification Minister delivered a gold medal performance of his own. He acknowledged the expansive nature of King Township and its unique infrastructure needs: “This grant of $1,054,000 builds on a legacy of providing revitalization grants for projects such as the revitalization of downtown Schomberg and the installation and improvement of broadband service, and more recently, the Province’s $17-million investment last year in the new state-of-the-art recreation centre. All of these investments make a big difference for the residents of King.”
Minister Lecce thanked all the political partners across the Township for working together for the greater good. In keeping with the spirit of multilevel political cooperation, Mayor Steve Pellegrini expressed his gratitude to MPP Lecce and equated the $1-million grant “to saving King taxpayers a 3% increase in taxes to support infrastructure projects across the Township.” The ebullient mayor noted that the grant would be used for “road reconstruction, road paving, upgrading culverts, and bridge maintenance.”
Dignitaries at the event included King Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Frauley, as well as King Councillors Debbie Schaeffer (Ward 5), Jennifer Anstey (Ward 3), and Mary Asselstine (Ward 4).