Pepperoni lovers have a new reason to cheer

September 27, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Pepperoni lovers rejoice!
Pizza Nova has introduced Cup & Char Pepperoni and Doppio Pepperoni Signature Pizza to its menu.
The move was made, fittingly, on National Pepperoni Pizza Day (who knew?) on Sept. 20.
Ontario’s leading artisan pizza makers, also debuted a new Classic Signature pizza, Doppio Pepperoni Signature Pizza, alongside the new topping.
“We continue to explore ways to enhance our menu with ingredients that not only meet our high standards but also appeal to our customers,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Cup & Char Pepperoni brings a new twist to one of our most popular toppings, offering a unique texture and taste while continuing to deliver on our Puro Promise.”
The Cup & Char Pepperoni crisp up as they bake, curling into cups that provide a distinctive crunch. Pizza Nova is introducing the Doppio Pepperoni Signature Pizza, which gets its name from the Italian word for “double.” The pizza features both Cup & Char and classic pepperoni, mozzarella, and Pizza Nova’s signature sauce, offering pizza lovers twice the flavour.
“Pepperoni has always been a fan favourite at Pizza Nova, and Cup & Char will be the perfect addition to our menu. I’m sure it will please the palates of our pepperoni lovers and pizza enthusiasts,” added Primucci.
Everything about this is amazing. The amount of cheese and extra pepperoni is just what customers want. This puts a totally new spin on one of the classic combinations.
The beauty of pepperoni pizza is it’s the go-to item for family night, parties and gathering. Who doesn’t like cheese and pepperoni?
Don’t forget to ask for their slightly spicy sauce – it’s a perfect companion to the pies.
You never have to ask for extra pepperoni again!



         

