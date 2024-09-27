Food Bank’s Sip & Savour fundraiser powered by volunteers and in-kind support

The King Township Food Bank is excited to host its 11th annual Sip & Savour fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 24, made possible by volunteers, sponsorships, donations, and in-kind support from business owners. This event, known as “the cocktail party of the year in King,” will bring together friends, neighbours, and supporters for an evening of fun, food, and festivities, all while supporting a vital cause – feeding those in need.

This fundraiser is a true community effort, with local businesses, volunteers, and professionals pitching in to make the event a success. The Food Bank is especially grateful for the support of local photographer Lisa Pace from Lisa Pace Photography, Robert Hawkins from Bob Hawkins DJ Services, and Tea Sommelier Terry Forget, who are all graciously donating their time and talents to elevate the evening’s experience. Photographer Lisa Pace is returning to capture the night’s best moments, snapping keepsake photos from the event, while Charlie Sferrazza has been capturing candid photos for many years. DJ Robert Hawkins will again set the tone with expertly curated music, ensuring a lively and enjoyable atmosphere. Tea Sommelier Terry Forget also returns, to serve passion fruit iced tea as a welcome component. Passionfruit, locally known as lilikoi in Hawaii, has become an integral part of the local food scene.

The Food Bank also welcomes the ongoing support of our Mayor, Steve Pellegrini, as Honourary Chair and Mark Pavilons, editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, who shows year-round support for the food bank, especially this time of year as the event’s Master of Ceremonies. And, special thanks to King Print Solutions for donating the cost of printing year after year with unwavering commitment to the food bank. Hockley Valley Brewing Company and Willow Springs Winery have also been valuable partners in providing the “Sip” in Sip & Savour for many years.

In addition to the in-kind support from these independent professionals and businesses, the dedication and tireless efforts of volunteers are at the core of this fundraiser, keeping costs as low as possible to maximize proceeds. Without their commitment, this event would not be possible. Volunteers are involved in every aspect of production – from managing the silent auction with securing donations and seeking sponsorships from individuals and organizations to coordinating décor, food, entertainment and set up/tear down. Their time and energy are an extension of the generosity and passion that keeps our food bank running throughout the year.

If you would like to contribute by way of sponsorship or donation, please email Meline Beach, Sip & Savour volunteer event coordinator at ktfbsipandsavour@gmail.com.

Tickets to the 11th annual Sip & Savour are available online at www.ktfb.ca and in person at Dorio’s Italian Kettleby Bakery, Pharmasave in Nobleton, and the Roost Café in King City.

See you at Aloha Hawaii! Mahalo for your unwavering support!

