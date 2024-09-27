Police charge three with attempted murder in shooting

September 27, 2024 · 0 Comments
Police have now charged three males with attempted murder, in an early morning shooting Sept. 26 in King Township.
Charged are Thierry Krnic, 57, of King Township, a 19-year-old Toronto man, and a 17-year-old Toronto teen.
An officer was conducting traffic control in the area of Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road Sept. 26 at 7:53 a.m. He reported hearing the sounds of gunshots and quickly responded to the scene. A man at the residence, stated he observed two armed males, dressed in dark clothing, in his backyard. There was an exchange of gunfire and one of the suspects was struck. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving.
No one at the home was injured.
A short time later, police were called advising of a man that arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were not considered life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.
Investigators believe the incident is targeted.
Investigators are seeking any additional video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to please come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com