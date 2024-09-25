Celebrate National Seniors Day with King Township: A day of activities and appreciation

September 25, 2024

King Township will celebrate National Seniors Day on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with a wide array of activities to recognize the older adults in our lives, whether they are parents, neighbours or friends. This special day is dedicated to acknowledging and thanking the contributions older adults make and continue to make to ourfamilies, communities and society.

In partnership with the King Township Senior (55+) Membership Program, King has planned various free activities across multiple venues to provide a full day of fun, learning and connection.

Schedule of events for National Seniors Day:

• Indoor Track Walk: Enjoy a leisurely walk on the indoor track adjacent to Trisan Fitness Centre Time: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Trisan Centre.

• Line Dancing: Put on your boots and get ready to scoot and boogie with a lively session of line dancing. Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Location: King City Seniors Centre.

• Stitched Together: Gather your knitting, crochet, or cross-stitch projects and join others in fibre crafts. Bring your own project and enjoy tea and conversation while you create. Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Location: King Heritage & Cultural Centre.

• Elder’s Panel – Creation Stories Across the Territory: Listen to elders from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and Mattagami First Nation share their Creation Stories from across Turtle Island. This pre-recorded session will be available at 10 a.m. online at kinglibrary.ca. No registration required. Time: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Location: Virtual at kinglibrary.ca.

• Book Art Workshop for Seniors: Learn the creative art of book alteration, transforming pages into unique artwork. Pre-registration is encouraged. Time: 10:30 a.m. – noon. Location: Nobleton Library.

• Coffee and Chit Chats: Meet and mingle with other seniors over light refreshments while supplies last. Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Location: King City Seniors Centre.

• 55+ Skate: Lace up your skates and join us for a leisure skate. Helmets are recommended. Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. Location: Trisan Centre.

• Bid Euchre: Enjoy a friendly game of Bid Euchre with fellow seniors. Time: 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Location: King City Seniors Centre.

• Bridge: Test your strategy and skill in a game of bridge. Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Schomberg Community Hall.

• Pickleball Drop-in: Join us for an exciting game of pickleball open to all seniors 55+. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Location: King City Public School.

In addition to these activities, King Township Senior (55+) Membership Program offers seniors access to year-round recreational programs at King City Seniors Centre, Nobleton Arena, Schomberg Community Hall and Trisan Centre. The annual membership ($15 per resident or $20 per couple residing at the same address) gives you discounted access to leisure programs, services and social events in the community, ranging from euchre, bridge, board games and carpet bowling to painting, dancing, knitting or crocheting.

For more information on a membership or National Seniors Day activities, call the King City Senior Centre at 905-833-6565, email seniors@king.ca or visit king.ca/seniors.

