Big Arch is big on taste

York Region is set to enhance driving conditions for motorists and safety for pedestrians with significant road improvements at King Road and Keele Street, scheduled ...

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses after a pedestrian was fatally struck in the Township of King.On Tuesday, ...

The entire King community is mourning the tragic loss of a local teen. Jack Shepherd, 16, died Aug. 16 in an ATV accident in Schomberg. He’s described as a “ray of light” to all who knew him. Jack’s uncle Randy Shepherd, a King firefighter, and minor hockey president, noted the family received thousands of messages over the past week.

Construction on King Township’s Zancor Centre, located at 1600 15th Sideroad in King City, has proceeded over the past 24 months on time and within ...