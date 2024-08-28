Big Arch is big on taste

August 28, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The Golden Arches have come to life again, through an amazing new burger from McDonald’s.
The Big Arch made its debut and boy, will customers love this new sandwich.
It’s heralded as the “biggest bite” on the Canadian menu, and they’re right.
This thing is meaty and takes two hands to handle properly. It’s a meal all in itself.
The company said it listened to customers saying they wanted a “bigger, more satiating burger.”
They delivered.
The Big Arch includes two quarter pound 100% Canadian beef patties – perfectly layered with three slices of white processed cheese, crispy onions, slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and a new, tangy and delicious Big Arch sauce.
The Big Arch is made with 100% Canadian beef and contains no artificial preservatives or flavours, sourced from Canadian ranches and farms.
Everything on this burger works, coming together to satisfy even the biggest appetite. The meat is perfect and the bun is an excellent complement. This has set a new standard and I hope this stays on the menu for good.
It’s hard to stop at just one, but you may find one is enough to satisfy your craving.
The Big Arch is my new fave.
The Big Arch is exclusive to select countries and Canada is lucky to be of them. Don’t wait, grab a few asap!