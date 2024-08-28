First phase of construction will start in September, lane reductions and parking restrictions in place

York Region is set to enhance driving conditions for motorists and safety for pedestrians with significant road improvements at King Road and Keele Street, scheduled from September to December 2024.

These essential upgrades are designed to improve traffic flow, safety and overall driving experience in the area. Both King Road and Keele Street are Regional roads and are operated and maintained by York Region.

Intersection upgrades: New southbound and northbound left turn lanes will be added at the intersection of Keele Street and King Road, enhancing traffic efficiency and reducing delays.

Pedestrian safety: A new pedestrian signal will be installed on Keele Street, 100 metres south of King Road, improving safety for pedestrians crossing this busy road.

Bridge rehabilitation: A bridge on King Road west of Keele Street, which allows trains to pass beneath, will undergo rehabilitation, ensuring long-term structural integrity and safety.

King Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction from September to December. Additional temporary lane closures will occur Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with traffic control personnel ensuring smooth traffic flow.

New parking and stopping restrictions will be enforced on Keele Street to support the new pedestrian signal and turn lanes, ensuring smoother traffic flow:

No stopping or parking anytime on the east side of Keele Street from King Road to 150 metres south, adjacent to All Saints Anglican Church.

No stopping between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., Monday to Friday, on the west side of Keele Street from King Road to Elizabeth Grove.

While lane closures are necessary, King Road will remain open to through traffic, with access to homes and businesses maintained throughout the construction period.

Trucks will be temporarily prohibited from turning on to King Road from Keele Street until December 2024.

To accommodate motorists during construction, free parking will be available at nearby municipal lots, including Memorial Park at 25 Doctors Lane and Wellesley Park at 2330 King Road.

These improvements are part of York Region’s commitment to enhancing road safety, reducing congestion, and providing a better driving experience for all road users. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allowing extra travel time during this period.

Additional construction is planned for 2025, including further rehabilitation of a bridge on Keele Street, north of King Road, and continued intersection improvements to enhance traffic flow.

For general inquiries about the project, contact Transportation Operations at 1-877-464-9675 ext. 75000 or via email at transportation@york.ca. For after hours emergencies, call 1-877-464-9675 ext. 75200.

