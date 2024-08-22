Witnesses sought after pedestrian killed

August 22, 2024 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses after a pedestrian was fatally struck in the Township of King.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20 at approximately 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of 17th Sideroad and 10th Concession.
When police arrived on scene, they found a male with life-threatening injuries. The 54-year-old victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The involved vehicle remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam video or any other footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward.
Video can be uploaded through this link: https://yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/24263307.
Information can be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.