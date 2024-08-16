Headline News

Police seek witnesses in suspicious disappearance of King man

August 16, 2024

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit are appealing for witnesses after a Vaughan man was reported missing under suspicious circumstances from the Township of King.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, police responded to a missing person call after 41-year-old Alexandr ‘Sasha’ Puryga did not show up to work in the area of 7th Concession and 16th Sideroad. Puryga’s vehicle, a white 2012 Mercedes Benz two-door sedan, was located nearby unoccupied.
A black, 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was seen in the area of 7th Concession and 16th Sideroad and is currently being sought in relation to the investigation.
Police and Puryga’s family are concerned for his well-being. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are being treated as suspicious.
Investigators would like to speak to anyone that saw anything suspicious in the area of 7th Concession and 16th Sideroad on the morning of August 13, between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The 41-year-old is described as male, white, 5’9”, 170 pounds with a muscular build. He has grey eyes, short, blond hair.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black, 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark-tinted windows, black-spoked rims and licence plate CXZE382. The licence plate is registered to a non-existent business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

