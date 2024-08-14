Countertop ice-maker is the perfect companion for entertaining

August 14, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Any family gathering or party wouldn’t be complete with an additional ice-maker.
How many times have you run out of ice during a backyard BBQ, having to run out to the store? The built-in refrigerator ice-makers take time, something you don’t have when guests arrive.
The Ecozy Ice Maker is your saviour, spitting out perfectly formed ice in six minutes. The machine works constantly, producing cubes every six minutes and creates a decent amount before it needs refilling. It can make 26 pounds of ice in a 24-hour period.
It’s super easy to use – add water, turn it on, select a setting, and you’re good to go.
The bullet-shape ice can be made in small and large sizes. It also has a great self-cleaning mode.
It’s fairly quiet and when the ice drops, that’s the only time you hear it do its job. It almost wants you to get up and check on its progress. It runs at 35dB, comparable to a running fridge.
The machine also has infrared sensors that stop ice production when it’s full. It also lets you know when it’s low on water and time to refill.
Included ice storage bags give you a place to dish out and store your ice.
This comparably priced ice maker is a must-have for any home. Regardless of the time of year, the Ecozy ice maker will make sure you always have a supply of ice on hand.
It has become our go-to machine because our family uses a lot of ice. It has become our best friend!
The company says it strives to create a warm and cozy shelter in everyone’s home.
Adding ice makes it all that much better.
The company also produces other kitchen appliances.
For more, visit https://ecozy.com/
Readers can use the code K7D7XCV5 for a discount.