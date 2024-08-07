Victrola Rock Speaker sets a new industry standard

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Enjoying the outdoors, in our own bit of paradise, includes a lot of moving pieces.

One of them is music. You can’t enjoy summer without your favourite tunes.

There are many portable speakers on the market, but none come close to the discreet Rock Speakers from venerable Victrola. These are beasts, and have really set the industry standard in outdoor listening.

The VOS-600 Rock Speaker Connect is a Bluetooth beauty that is easy to set up, charge and play. Along with its USB input, it also comes with a solar charging panel and multi-speaker connectivity.

It all gives your barbecues and outdoor entertaining an entirely new dimension.

Of course, the best part is the sound. The Rock Speaker Connect emits a full range of patio-filling sound. Just one gets your feet moving, but you can pair up to 20 speakers with its Multi-Speaker Connect mode. That’s not only mind-bogging, it’s concert level.

The “solid-as-a-rock” construction is built to withstand the elements. The battery has up to 22 hours of life at 50% volume; 7 hours at full blast.

The sound is deep, rich and smooth, thanks to the high-quality speakers. While one speaker is plenty, I would definitely recommend a second one (maybe even third or fourth).

We had it paired and up and running in minutes. With Bluetooth 5.3 technology, it enables seamless streaming from any compatible device.

The IP65 rating means the Rock Speaker Connect is fully protected from dust ingress and protected from low pressure water jets from all angles. This makes it suitable for most outdoor settings that won’t encounter extreme weather such as flooding or submersion in water or snow. It is recommended to bring your Rock Speaker Connects indoors during seasons you are not using them or during extreme weather conditions.

While manufacturers haven’t really perfected the stone clone look, the colours offered do help it blend in to its surroundings. I suppose the idea of a rock speaker is to be camouflaged and not stick out. Mission accomplished with this one – the whole idea of being heard and not seen.

The company is proud of this product and they should be. Consumer reviews are also consistently strong.

This is one tough cookie with great sound.

Get yours today, online or at various retailers.

For more, visit https://victrola.com/products/rock-speaker-connect

