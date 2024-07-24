King launches public-facing traffic study request queue

King Township has unveiled a new public-facing traffic study request queue. This innovative tool allows residents to easily check the timing of data collection results ...

The future of the Nobleton Community Hall is still up in the air. Chris Fasciano, Director of Community Services, recent noted that currently, staff do not have direction on future plans, uses or improvements for the facility from council. However, staff are in the process of developing options and intend to present them to council for direction in the future.

Things will be a little quieter in three spots in King, thanks to a whistle cessation agreement between the Township and Metrolinx. King council okayed the bylaw to stop train whistling at crossings on Station Road, Dufferin Street and the 15th Sideroad.

King councillors want to keep next year’s budget affordable. While very early in the 2025 budget process, staff had asked for an increase of between 4 and 5%, but councillors rejected that. Council conveyed a clear message to staff that the projected increase of 4.8 per cent was too much to ask from residents, who are experiencing tax fatigue.