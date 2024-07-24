King launches public-facing traffic study request queue

July 24, 2024 · 0 Comments
King Township has unveiled a new public-facing traffic study request queue. This innovative tool allows residents to easily check the timing of data collection results for various traffic studies.
This initiative is part of King Township’s ongoing commitment to transparency and improved communication with its residents. By providing a centralized platform for tracking traffic study progress, the Township aims to streamline the information retrieval process for residents.
The new feature is part of King’s overall traffic calming request process.
Traffic calming requests can be received via phone calls, emails and letters from residents, Councillors and Township staff. A neighbourhood petition that includes the statement of concern and support from 20% of affected households is also needed. The next step is for Township staff to evaluate the suitability of the requested location using a screening process.
Once the location passes the screening criteria, the Township checks whether there is available data within the last two years for the study location. If data is required, the Township uses an Armadillo Tracker device installed on the side of the road. Setup is a fast and simple “point and go” installation and the radar technology facilitates accurate traffic speed and volume readings. Residents can now see the status of ongoing studies by visiting king.ca/trafficcalming.
Based on the available annual budget, the Township will prioritize and determine an approximate number of locations that can be implemented.
Looking ahead, the Digital Transformation and Corporate Performance team plans to integrate an AI help bot into the system. This feature will further assist residents by providing quick and relevant information through an intuitive self-help tool.
