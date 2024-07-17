Alkanatur is a testament to healthy living

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We are what we eat, but we’re also what we drink.

Health-conscious individuals are learning more about the right combination of ingredients to put into their bodies.

All of our cells, organs and tissues require water to function, and the fact is we’d die without it. Water is vital and does double duty, transporting nutrients and removing waste.

Most of us are aware of the importance of hydration, but do we know what we’re consuming?

Water protects against illness, boost longevity and improves mood and cognitive function. Estimates are we need between 2 and 4 litres of water per day.

There are many water purifiers on the market, but the alkaline ionized water filter by Alkanatur sets the bar very high. This is much more than a mere “water filter.”

The countertop companion purifies water from heavy metals, fluorides, chlorine, and a lot more. The pitcher alkalizes, up to a pH of 9.5. It also hydrogenates and ionizes.

Immediately, you’re struck by the Alkanatur’s appearance – a modern, water drop design. Because it’s manufactured in Europe (Spain) and not Asia, you’re getting great quality.

This is not a one-off, but a well researched, certified product. It doesn’t get any better.

The looks are matched but its function, performance and efficacy.

The Alkanatur Pitcher alkalizes, ionizes, hydrogenates, and purifies water, while adding high-quality magnesium (18mg / L). It also retains potassium in water and removes excess calcium, resulting in a balanced, fresh, and delicious water. What’s more, the filter is made with 100% natural materials.

The filter has Antioxidant Alkaline Bioceramics and high-quality coconut active charcoal. It does not add sodium and what’s unique about this is it doesn’t contain ion exchange resin (which typically adds sodium to water). It’s the only one of its kind in this regard.

It’s a beautiful unit, and the filtration is quite fast. The filter itself has a capacity of some 400 litres (105 gallons), one of the best on the market today.

The end result is you’re getting much more than filtered water. You’re enjoying a totally new form of hydrogenated water, providing antioxidants. Their patented system allows for 77.7% of the antioxidants to reach the areas in your body affected by free radicals. The most popular pitchers and filters out there are only able to use up to 10% of the antioxidants generated effectively.

That’s impressive.

If you get the pitcher and kit, you will also receive pH strips and drops to test the pH of the water and your own body, to see how your own levels are improving. The kit also comes with a BPA-free water bottle.

It really does check all of the boxes, and then some.

I’ve only recently been exposed to the importance of alkaline water and hydrogenated H20. I firmly believe that everything we can do to help our bodies is vital to our wellbeing. And this is simple – fill, pour, repeat and enjoy.

This is the only unit you will ever need. And the fact it’s the most studied and certified pitcher in the market makes it worth every penny.

Toss the old pitcher and generic water bottles and never look back!

The Alkanatur is your new, best friend.

For more, visit https://alkanatur.co

