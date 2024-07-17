Headline News

Staff waiting for direction on Nobleton Community Hall

July 17, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The future of the Nobleton Community Hall is still up in the air.
Chris Fasciano, Director of Community Services, recent noted that currently, staff do not have direction on future plans, uses or improvements for the facility from council. However, staff are in the process of developing options and intend to present them to council for direction in the future.
He noted there are several ongoing initiatives that need to be contemplated prior to making a decision on the NCH. At minimum, the following needs to be completed prior to any staff presenting recommendation(s) to council:
Asset Management Plan for non-linear assets; Energy Management Plan Update; Facility Services Master Plan Update, and Neighbourhood Plans Exercise.
In light of the above, staff are only performing required preventive maintenance and continue to make the facility available for rentals where inquires are received. Since February 2024, the NCH has been rented three times.
“Given the role that pending studies have on future planning for the NCH, staff are not currently exploring options for grant funding. In addition, it is not anticipated that there will be 2025 budget requests associated with the NCH, unless otherwise directed by council,” Fasciano noted.
In a letter by resident Nancy Hopkinson, she pointed out remedial work on the hall should be undertaken as soon as possible.
She noted the eavestrough has finally been fixed but the parching of the sides and the concrete steps and platform are still looking terrible.
“There should be no need to wait for further reports before the outside of the building is repaired and before accessibility is achieved,” she said.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Staff waiting for direction on Nobleton Community Hall

The future of the Nobleton Community Hall is still up in the air. Chris Fasciano, Director of Community Services, recent noted that currently, staff do not have direction on future plans, uses or improvements for the facility from council. However, staff are in the process of developing options and intend to present them to council for direction in the future.

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre will officially be known as the Zancor Centre

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre, located at 1600 15th Sideroad in King City, now officially has its name. Zancor Homes is the new naming rights partner ...

Council solidifies train whistle cessation

Things will be a little quieter in three spots in King, thanks to a whistle cessation agreement between the Township and Metrolinx. King council okayed the bylaw to stop train whistling at crossings on Station Road, Dufferin Street and the 15th Sideroad.

Township begins work on 2025 budget

King councillors want to keep next year’s budget affordable. While very early in the 2025 budget process, staff had asked for an increase of between 4 and 5%, but councillors rejected that. Council conveyed a clear message to staff that the projected increase of 4.8 per cent was too much to ask from residents, who are experiencing tax fatigue.

King Township offering five cooling centres during extreme heat event

With the arrival of an extended Heat Warning, King Township is offering five cooling centres for residents to beat the heat.Environment and Climate Change Canada ...

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open