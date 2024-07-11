King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre will officially be known as the Zancor Centre

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre, located at 1600 15th Sideroad in King City, now officially has its name. Zancor Homes is the new naming rights partner of the multi-use recreation facility, now known as the Zancor Centre.

The developer has a long-standing history of supporting community services and events in King through donations and sponsorship, and paid $1.5 million for the rights, which will last 15 years.

“I am thrilled to announce that King’s new zero-carbon, Township-Wide Recreation Centre has been renamed the Zancor Centre, thanks to a generous contribution from Zancor Homes. This partnership, reflecting Zancor’s long-established commitment to our community, symbolizes the collaborative spirit that drives King Township forward. I extend my deepest gratitude to all the partners, contributors and residents who have made this vision a reality. Together, we are building a stronger, more vibrant King,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“Zancor Homes is proud to partner with King Township in naming the Zancor Centre. Our commitment to community development goes beyond building homes; it’s about fostering spaces where families and individuals can thrive. We believe that the Zancor Centre will become a cornerstone of the community, providing invaluable services and amenities that enhance the quality of life for all King residents for many years to come,” noted Fabrizio Cortellucci, President, Zancor Homes.

As well, 10-year partnerships have also been secured by four different businesses for the naming rights of the ice pads, aquatic centre and athletic centre, as follows:

JTF Homes Arena: Ice Pad 1 (home rink of the King Rebellion Junior A Team).

The Country Day School Arena: Ice Pad 2.

Municipal Maintenance Athletic Centre: the artificial turf fieldhouse with running track, and a multi-use community space.

Aqua Tech Solutions Aquatic Centre: the six-lane lap pool and leisure pool.

Funding from all naming rights totals $2.7 million, which will go towards future needs and maintenance of the facility.

With the opening of the new ice rinks, user groups of the King City Lions Arena will relocate to the Zancor Centre. In recognition of its namesake and the organization’s volunteers who have served the King community since 1917, one community room in the Zancor Centre will be named the King City Lions Community Room and another named the Gord Orr Community Room, after a charter member of the club.

The $86-million facility sits on 25 acres at the southeast corner of the King Campus of Seneca and will be accessible from 15th Sideroad. The Zancor Centre will include an aquatics centre with a six-lane lap pool and leisure pool, two NHL-sized ice rinks, spectator seating, an artificial turf fieldhouse with running track, and a multi-use community space. Outdoor amenities include a large courtyard with direct access to social and community rooms, with future plans for the site including connections to the Oak Ridges Moraine trail system and outdoor sports fields.

Construction of the multi-partner facility was jointly funded by the Township of King, the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Investing in Canada Plan, as well as Seneca College and the development community.

In January, the multi-use recreation centre became the first combined aquatics and ice-sports community facility in Canada to achieve Zero Carbon Building Design Certification by the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC). This certification is awarded for new constructions which demonstrate climate leadership through innovative carbon reduction strategies and optimal building performance. Innovative features designed to reduce carbon emissions include all electrical building systems to recover waste heat, daylight optimization for energy efficiency, minimal dependence on gas-fired equipment and geothermal readiness. Read the full media release here.

Construction of the recreation facility broke ground in April 2022. The ice rinks are on-track to open in September 2024, with the athletic centre and aquatic centre both slated to open later this fall. The first big event will be the inaugural home opener for the King Rebellion Junior A Team, tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22. The official grand opening event will take place in January 2025.

For a project overview, visit king.ca/ZancorCentre. See regular updates at king.ca/majorprojects.

