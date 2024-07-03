King Township Food Bank extends thanks for Spring Food Drive success

July 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

The King Township Food Bank would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the entire King Township community for your tremendous support during our recent Spring Food Drive. The drive, which wrapped up last weekend, was a remarkable success, thanks to the unwavering generosity and involvement of our neighbors.

This year’s Spring Food Drive was a collaborative effort involving the local community food banks in York Region, including the Aurora Food Pantry, Georgina Community Food Pantry, Markham Food Bank, Newmarket Food Pantry, Richmond Hill Community Food Bank, and Vaughan Food Bank. The collective spirit of these organizations, along with the King Township Food Bank, showcased the power of unity in addressing food insecurity.

The Food Bank is particularly grateful to the three schools that participated, and to King Fire and Emergency Services for their invaluable help in collecting and delivering donations to our depot on Friday morning. Their dedication and hard work were instrumental in the success of our drive.

On Saturday morning, Schomberg Foodland and Nobleton No Frills joined us, with King Fire and Emergency Services and a group of dedicated volunteers informing shoppers of our needs at their entrances. Thanks to their efforts, we received a significant amount of food donations, filling our depot to near capacity. In addition to the food items, we also received generous cash donations, which are greatly appreciated. Moreover, we were able to spread awareness about our cause, needs, and benefits.

Over two weekends, many of our local churches participated, collecting a significant amount. They’re grateful for the support of all those in our community who helped make this happen.

This year, volunteers collected over $5,000 worth of food – over 2,400 needed food items were donated. These contributions are vital in helping us meet the increasing demand for food assistance in our community.

Founded two decades ago, King Township Food Bank is an entirely volunteer-driven organization dedicated to addressing the rising need for food assistance in our community. Since 2020, we have experienced a 100% increase in demand, now serving over 500 people each month. Our mission is to provide a week’s supply of non-perishable food items monthly to any resident of King Township seeking assistance, almost half of whom are seniors and children, the most vulnerable sector of our society. Every month, we have fulfilled that mission.

Despite rising demand, they have expanded services to include fresh vegetables, fruit, and eggs. Each registered family receiving pre-boxed food also receives a grocery card to help with the purchase of perishable items, offering the dignity of choice and addressing dietary needs. They also provide bathroom tissue monthly and pet food for dogs and cats.

King Township Food Bank relies entirely on the generosity of the community, as they do not receive government support, unless for a specific project beyond the normal scope of our efforts. Unlike most food banks, they actively engage in fundraising to ensure the sustainability of our model. The annual Sip & Savour Cocktail Party has become a staple event in the community calendar, professionally presented and entirely volunteer-run to maximize proceeds.

The success of this Spring Food Drive is a testament to the compassion and solidarity of the King Township community. Your support not only helps us meet the immediate needs of those facing food insecurity but also strengthens their ability to continue providing essential services to neighbors in need.

Thank you all for your wonderful dedication to this important cause. They are grateful for your support and look forward to continuing their work together to make a positive impact in our community.

