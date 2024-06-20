King Township Food Bank announces Spring Food Drive

In conjunction with other local community food banks in York Region, the King Township Food Bank proudly announces its Spring Food Drive, running from June 21 to 23. One hundred per cent of the donations will stay within the community, directly aiding King Township residents in need.

Several schools will kick off the effort by holding food drives the week of June 17 to 21, and many local churches will also actively participate. King Fire & Emergency Services will support the initiative by picking up food donations from participating schools and assisting with the food drives at Nobleton No Frills and Schomberg Foodland grocery stores on Saturday, June 22 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Founded two decades ago, the King Township Food Bank is a completely volunteer-driven organization committed to addressing the rising need for food assistance in the community. Since 2020, the demand has increased by 100%, with the food bank now serving over 500 people each month. The mission is to provide a week’s supply of non-perishable food items monthly to any resident of King Township seeking assistance, nearly half of whom are seniors and children – the most vulnerable members of society. Every month, this mission is successfully fulfilled.

The King Township Food Bank relies entirely on the generosity of the community, as it does not receive government support. Contributions are invaluable, whether in the form of funds, food, time, or corporate sponsorships. Financial donations can be efficiently processed via Interac, Canada Helps, or cheque. Every contribution, big or small, plays a crucial role in the fight against hunger and in building a stronger, healthier community.

Food donations can be dropped off at the Nobleton Library, Schomberg Library, and King City Library, as well as the King City Post Office and the King City Fire Hall. For information or to make financial donations, please visit the website at ktfoodbank.ca.

The King Township Food Bank invites the community to join in making this Spring Food Drive a success and to continue supporting neighbors in need.

