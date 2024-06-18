Craftsman pressure washer delivers the muscle

June 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Sprucing up the exterior of our homes can be a daunting task.

According to a Stanley Black & Decker survey, 71% of homeowners say they enjoy the time they spend caring for their yard. And sometimes we need all the help we can get.

Cleaning everything from patio stones to second-storey windows is made easy, thanks to Craftsman’s electric brushless cold water pressure washer.

The compact and easy to maneuver unit boasts a maximum of 2,800 PSI – strong enough for any task. Pumping out just over 1 GPM, the unit is a powerhouse.

The beauty of this model is that it’s compact, and can even be lifted in and out of tight spots. Every attachment – wand, hose, cord and nozzles – is secured on board and it’s pretty easy to operate. Connect your garden hose and it’s good to go out of the box.

One of the best features is four, quick-connect wand tips for various cleaning applications – from high pressure and bricks, to car.

The pressure washer wand contains a comfort grip that is designed for ease of use and features an innovative T-Rail Handle System, so that your wand stays locked in during transport.

The 10-inch wheels make it easy to move this around.

There’s a one-gallon soap tank for the extra clean applications. It’s recommended certain soaps be used to you don’t gum up the unit.

Everything is included – soap applicator, wand, 25-foot high pressure hose and nozzles. You can get to work right out of the box in minutes.

It makes quick work of driveways, decks, even your car. Just looking at it makes you want to clean – anything – just to feel the power.

It’s a joy to use and both my wife and I were impressed. It cleaned years of dirt off the patio in seconds. After an afternoon of washing we can’t wait to use it again! You may even want to clean the neighbour’s patio!

Craftsman products are available at Rona, or online. For more, visit https://www.craftsman.ca/product/cmepw2800/electric-brushless-cold-water-pressure-washer-2800-max-psi?tid=568906

Related

Readers Comments (0)