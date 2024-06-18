King Township offering five cooling centres during extreme heat event

June 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

With the arrival of an extended Heat Warning, King Township is offering five cooling centres for residents to beat the heat.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a Heat Warning Monday for most of Ontario, including King Township.

Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through most of the week. Daytime highs through much of the week are expected to be 30 to 35 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 40 to 45. There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30.

Residents can cool off in King at any of the following locations:

King Township Municipal Centre (2585 King Road, King City from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays).

Trisan Centre (25 Dillane Drive, Schomberg from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends).

King Township Public Libraries in King City, Nobleton and Schomberg.

King’s three splash pads are also open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park in King City (25 Doctors Lane), Tasca Park in Nobleton (49 Parkheights Trail) and Hickstead Park in Schomberg (21 Summit Ridge).

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category. Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle. Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 911 immediately if you or someone you are caring for has a high body temperature and are confused, has stopped sweating or becomes unconscious.

While waiting for help, cool the person right away: move them to a cool place, apply cold water to large areas of the skin and fan the person as much as possible.

For regular updates on Township programs and events, follow the official corporate social media channels on X, Facebook and Instagram or visit king.ca.

Related

Readers Comments (0)