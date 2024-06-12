General News

King Theatre Company aims to provide high quality programs

June 12, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

A new group will raise the bar of community theatre in King and beyond.
King City resident Chloë Rose Flowers founded the King Theatre Company, a brand new professional theatre company located in the heart of King Township. The not-for-profit organization is dedicated to enriching the lives of King Township and GTA residents through high-quality, professional theatre, entertainment, and educational programming.
The mission, she said, is to “cultivate culture, foster community, and provide employment opportunities for local artists while promoting civic engagement through the transformative power of the performing arts.”
Flowers said she established the company to fill a void.
“As King Township rapidly expands, we recognized the need for accessible, high-quality theatre tailored specifically to our local audience. Our goal is to enrich the lives of King Township residents by offering professional theatrical productions that foster community spirit, promote cultural engagement, and provide employment opportunities for local artists.”
Her extensive experience in theatre includes producing, directing, and performing for various companies across Toronto and the GTA. She’s produced Theatre Georgian Bay’s annual Bard on the Bay series, served as an Associate Producer for Theatre By the Bay’s inaugural Simcoe County Theatre Festival, and worked with notable Toronto theatre companies like Shakespeare in Action and Hart House Theatre.
“I am excited to bring my passion and experience back to my hometown,” she said.
Currently, King Theatre Company is offering professional theatrical productions for locals and visitors alike. Flowers hopes to expand the programming to include more productions and educational opportunities in the future.
“We envision ourselves as a hub for professional live entertainment, artistic development, and arts-based education. We aspire to create a vibrant cultural identity within King Township, offering theatre experiences that are accessible, engaging, and tailored to our community.”
Flowers is excited to announce the their inaugural production – “Salt-Water Moon,” which will be staged outdoors on the historic front porch of Pine Farms Orchard, from Aug. 14 to 24. This beloved, award-winning romance play will transport audiences back to August 1926, immersing them in the rustic charm of rural King Township. With extremely limited seating, she encourages residents to reverse your tickets early at kingtheatre.ca.
The show is set on a moon-filled night at Coley’s Point in August, 1926. Jacob Mercer has returned from Toronto hoping to win back his former sweetheart, Mary Snow. But Mary has become engaged to wealthy Jerome McKenzie, and she is still hurt and bewildered by Jacob’s abrupt departure a year earlier. She will not be easily wooed.
For more information, ticket reservations, and to stay updated on future projects, visit their website at kingtheatre.ca. You can also email kingtheatrecompany@gmail.com
The stage is set, literally, for some amazing local theatre.



         

