King Township to Host Public Information Centre on June 11 for Kettleby Road reconstruction project

June 6, 2024   ·   0 Comments

King Township is inviting residents to attend a Public Information Centre for the Kettleby Road reconstruction project. This event will provide an opportunity for community members to engage with project staff, ask questions and view project materials.
It will be held at the Municipal Centre on King Road, Tuesday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (drop-in anytime).
The Kettleby Road reconstruction project aims to rehabilitate the deteriorating infrastructure within the Township right-of-way along a 720-metre segment of Kettleby Road, between Kettleby Bridge and the eastern limit of the community. This project is part of the Township’s capital works road improvement program, with an approved budget of $1.8 million over three years (2023-2025).
Residents who cannot attend the Public Information Centre can still submit questions, comments or concerns anytime via the ‘Submit Feedback’ tab on the project webpage at king.speaKING.ca or by emailing cparks@king.ca.
Updated renderings for the road design can be viewed under the “Updated Cross Section Renderings” in the documents section on the project webpage.
The design includes necessary work on or close to private property, such as tree trimming, moving hydro poles and driveway grading. Affected residents have been contacted individually.
The plan is to reconstruct the complete road structure for stability, safety and to comply with current Township standards.
Improve drainage within the road and boulevard by installing a new storm sewer system, curbs, gutters and catchbasins.
The design includes substituting the sidewalk with a one-metre asphalt strip for snow storage. This decision was based on feedback from residents and internal discussions, prioritizing historic appearance, constructibility and effective winter maintenance.
A photometric assessment will ensure that streetlights continue to adequately illuminate the road without excessive light intrusion into homes.
Construction is slated to begin in the summer starting with utility relocations. Residents will receive further updates and communications regarding construction impacts closer to the start date.
The Kettleby Road Reconstruction project reflects the Township’s dedication to improving local infrastructure while considering community feedback and maintaining the historic character of Kettleby.



         

