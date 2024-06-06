King Township to Host Public Information Centre on June 11 for Kettleby Road reconstruction project

Following a series of well attended public open houses, Township staff have presented a draft report on two neighbourhood plans. Staff shared details of studies for both King City (Doctors Lane) and Nobleton (Old King Road) with councillors recently.

By Mark PavilonsEditor King is boosting its commitment to the environment with an improved green standards policy.Council gave its stamp of approval on the new ...

With a deadline looming for July 1, municipalities are voicing their concerns over the Province’s Bill 185. King has joined the opposition, sending Queen’s Park a strong message to revamp the bill. The legislation, known as the The Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024, is anything but democratic, opponents say.

King Township will be using technology to encourage drivers to slow down in the community. Councillors approved staff recommendations to establish an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program using portable cameras. The plan is to install two cameras on a rotating schedule in Community Safety Zones throughout King to reduce excess speeding and curb collisions.

King Township is urging Ottawa to maintain local funding, so municipalities can meet the pressures of development. Municipalities like King are facing uncertainty in the future of critically important federal infrastructure funding.