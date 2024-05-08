Craftsman cordless inflator has your back

King Township will be using technology to encourage drivers to slow down in the community. Councillors approved staff recommendations to establish an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program using portable cameras. The plan is to install two cameras on a rotating schedule in Community Safety Zones throughout King to reduce excess speeding and curb collisions.

In what’s called the finest night of the year in King, local volunteers were in the spotlight, being recognized for their selfless dedication.King’s Volunteer Appreciation ...

King Township is urging Ottawa to maintain local funding, so municipalities can meet the pressures of development. Municipalities like King are facing uncertainty in the future of critically important federal infrastructure funding.

Demonstrating its commitment to transparent and accountable government, King Township has launched a new online service performance dashboard. The dashboard provides the community with easy ...

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre (TWRC) continues making headlines.Mayor Steve Pellegrini recently sat down with reporter Lana Hall from Novae Res Urbis, a municipal and planning ...