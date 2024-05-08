Product Showcase

Craftsman cordless inflator has your back

May 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The majority of Ontario motorists know that tire inflation is necessary.
It also improves fuel economy and lessens vehicle emissions.
Experience a low or flat tire is never welcome, but Craftsman’s V20 Cordless Inflator can mean the difference between roadside assistance and being on your way.
With the summer travel season approaching, it’s good to have every possible tool at your disposal to make your trip trouble-free.
The high-pressure V20 allows you to quickly inflate anything from a tire to an air mattress. The unit is convenient and can use three power courses, including a car battery or wall plug.
The unit has an automatic shut off, allowing you to your desired PSI and the unit will shut off once it is reached.
The digital gauge is easy to read. While churning out a high volume, the unit is surprisingly quiet.
Off the shelf, the inflator comes with a ball needle, presta valve adapter and small inflatable adaptor. You will need to purchase the battery and charger, unless you’re already a Craftsman customer and have an array of cordless pieces of equipment.
The bottom line is the V20 will get you out of jam when you need it. On the plus side, it also gets you into the water faster, so you can enjoy your holiday or getaway.
Ontario drivers should check their tire pressures monthly, which is the recommended frequency of measurement.
For more on the Craftsman V20, see your local retailers, or visit https://www.craftsman.ca/product/cmce520b/v20-cordless-inflator-tool-only?tid=



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

King to establish automated speed enforcement

King Township will be using technology to encourage drivers to slow down in the community. Councillors approved staff recommendations to establish an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program using portable cameras. The plan is to install two cameras on a rotating schedule in Community Safety Zones throughout King to reduce excess speeding and curb collisions.

King Township honours local volunteers at Volunteer Appreciation Awards

In what’s called the finest night of the year in King, local volunteers were in the spotlight, being recognized for their selfless dedication.King’s Volunteer Appreciation ...

Hands off gas tax, King tells Ottawa

King Township is urging Ottawa to maintain local funding, so municipalities can meet the pressures of development. Municipalities like King are facing uncertainty in the future of critically important federal infrastructure funding.

King Township launches online service performance dashboard

Demonstrating its commitment to transparent and accountable government, King Township has launched a new online service performance dashboard. The dashboard provides the community with easy ...

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre is in the news

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre (TWRC) continues making headlines.Mayor Steve Pellegrini recently sat down with reporter Lana Hall from Novae Res Urbis, a municipal and planning ...

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open