Miele leads the way with its Triflex HX2

April 29, 2024

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Led by a life-long mission to improve, premium appliance maker Miele is always making things better.

The renowned kitchen appliance leader also offers the finest in cleaning products.

Enter the Triflex HX2, a cordless stick vacuum cleaner. It boasts a 3-in-1 design to tackle all your cleaning chores.

The most impressive advancement in home vacuums in the past 100 years has been the light-weight, rechargeable cordless model, giving consumers freedom and flexibility.

Manufacturers have made huge inroads in the last decade.

The Triflex HX2 is the epitome of that innovative excellence.

This beauty can run for up to 60 minutes at power level 1. That’s unprecedented.

The Triflex HX2 has the much-appreciated wide electrobrush that automatically adjusts power based on the flooring type for optimal suction.

To keep our air clean, the Triflex HX2 retains up to 99.99% of dust via its HEPA Lifetime filter.

Miele’s most powerful vacuum cleaner is a dream and it’s built like a luxury automobile.

The power unit can be reconfigured depending on your cleaning needs; when located at the bottom in Comfort mode, it makes vacuuming ergonomic and effortless. To extend the unit’s reach under furniture, you can reconfigure the unit with the motor at the top in Reach mode. For cleaning upholstery, you can switch to Compact mode – perfect for sofa cushions and car seats. A lifetime filter and bright headlight are amazing added touches. It’s a very ingenious design – I haven’t seen anything like it.

It’s light and rolls smoothly, making handling almost effortless. It has a well designed swivel action and can reach under furniture quite easily. It’s relatively quiet considering its power (estimated at 60% more power than the previous iteration). The canister is easy to remove and empty. Even the roller can be removed quite easily for cleaning.

It’s practical, and given its battery life and efficiency, you can grab it anytime for quick or in-depth cleaning chores.

Today’s consumer products can look underwhelming but Miele has made sure this model echoes the company’s dedication to quality and performance.

This machine is built to last. It’s something you can brag about.

Yes, it’s a premium model, but it’s likely the only one you’ll need in quite some time. It’s backed by a company that has stood the test of time.

I have tested many top cordless models and Miele stands alone, at the top.

Miele offers a host of luxury kitchen and laundry appliances, along with vacuums and smaller appliances.

Miele has been an independent family-owned company since its establishment in 1899 and is equally committed to its owners, employees, customers, suppliers, the environment and society.

Miele is known for its high standards and durability, again led by its guiding principle “Immer besser” (Forever Better).

In the appliance field, Miele stands for long-term thinking and planning, continuity of values and goals, strong relationships with customers and suppliers, as well as an employee-oriented corporate and leadership culture.

Headquartered in Vaughan, Miele Canada has several “Experience Centres” at GTA malls such as Yorkdale and opening later this Spring at CF Sherway Gardens.

The Canadian arm is also environmentally conscious, something that’s desperately needed today to combat climate change.

Miele is running its third annual forest initiative, which helps preserve and restore Canada’s rich forest ecosystem. A portion of Canadian sales go directly to protecting and planting trees in Canadian forests.

“At Miele, we understand that every purchase decision carries environmental implications. Through the Miele Forest initiative, we’re not only offering premium appliances but also empowering our customers to make a tangible impact on forest preservation. Together, we can create a greener, more sustainable future,” said Ekaterina Dobrokhotova, Vice President of Marketing.

Since the initiative’s inception in 2022, 5,682,000 kilograms of CO2 have been offset, which is the equivalent of nearly 57,000 trees planted. These efforts amount to 175,000 years of dishwashing, eliminated emissions produced by more than 1,100 cars, offset emissions from 345 air passenger trips around Earth, and more than 2,000 acres of trees growing for one year.

With this mind set, along with Miele’s solid reputation and attention to detail, make it a company that deserves consumer support.

For more, visit www.miele.ca

To look at the Triflex HX2, visit www.miele.ca/triflexhx2

