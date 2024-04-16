KitchenAid’s grain and rice cooker is a modern marvel

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

They say you can’t build a better mousetrap, or rice cooker for that matter.

Well, they’re wrong.

Renowned appliance leader KitchenAid has created a modern marvel that will complete every kitchen.

No more measuring and worrying about overcooked or underdone rice. No more imperfections.

This cooker boasts an integrated water tank that automatically measures and infuses the right amount of water for the job. This smart gizmo also has 21 presets for grains, rice and beans, taking all the guess work out of cooking.

What this cooker can do is almost unbelievable. But then again, it is a KitchenAid.

The integrated scale and water tank work together – the cooker automatically senses the amount of grains, rice or beans you’ve added and then it dispenses the right amount of water to match the ideal water-to-grain ratio for what you are cooking.

Customers rave about just how accurate this machine is. It’s also very easy to use.

Consumers today want great tasting meals efficiently and effectively. Most cooks don’t want to fuss over things like rice and veggies, hoping they have it just right.

This may just make you stop in the dry bean section and grab some products you’ve been avoiding. You won’t regret it.

There’s nothing like freshly cooked veggies and legumes, as they were intended to be made.

The included steamer basket allows you to steam your veggies to perfection. Most home cooks know there’s a fine line between just right and overcooked when it comes to things like broccoli and cauliflower.

No more.

The unit boasts an eight-cup capacity and non-stick, dishwasher-safe ceramic pot. The water tank is also removable and safe for the washer.

It’s brilliant, aesthetically pleasing, and best of all, exceeds all expectations.

Put in your raw ingredients and let KitchenAid’s grain and rice cooker do the rest.

You will wonder how you lived without it. The results are amazing and you can literally smell it in the air.

KitchenAid offers free shipping in Canada.

For more, visit https://www.kitchenaid.ca/en_ca/countertop-appliances/slowcookers-and-multicookers/slowcooker-and-multicooker-products/p.grain-and-rice-cooker.kgc3155bm.html?originVariantsOrder=B9

