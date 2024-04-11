SaunaBox brings the heat anywhere you go

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Heralded as the “world’s most accessible at-home sauna,” SaunaBox has everything you need to expand your physical health regime.

It’s designed as a convenient way to get the full benefits of a rejuvenating sauna experience – anywhere, anytime.

It’s a compact and easy-to-use package, redefining this form of relaxation.

It comes with the SmartSteam unit and all you do is fill it with distilled or purified water and within 10 minutes steam begins to flow into the insulated tent. It has a 3.6-litre capacity.

The unit has heat levels ranging from 1 to 7 with time settings upwards of an hour.

The SaunaBox can reach temperatures of up to 130 degrees F and almost 100% humidity. Water has a higher heat capacity than air and the heated water vapour carries more heat energy to your body than dry air in traditional saunas. Thus, the temperature may be lower in SaunaBox than a dry sauna, but the humidity makes it feel just as intense.

Sweating inside a sauna helps flush out toxins and impurities in your body. Many find it peaceful and serene.

Humidity can help soothe and open up airways and improve some respiratory conditions like sinus congestion, allergies or even bronchitis.

Most of us have experienced a good sweat in a sauna. There’s nothing quite like it.

The health benefits are numerous, making this a vital piece of your healthy regime.

Heat and moisture promote vasodilation, increasing blood flood to the muscles. This helps in recovery after workouts and sports related injuries.

The heat from this type of steam also enhances blood circulation through the body, improving cardiovascular health. It also opens up the pores and helps cleanse the skin and remove impurities. Some report a healthier complexion and rejuvenated appearance.

The calming nature of a steam helps reduce stress and improves your sleep.

It may not be the fountain of youth, but it comes close.

For those who don’t have the space or the budget for a multi-person dry sauna, this is the perfect alternative. You don’t have to travel to a spa or build a massive sauna that breaks the bank.

SaunaBox comes with everything you need to be comfortable, including a portable chair, floor mat and hand towel. You can’t beat this package and the price is quite comparable to what’s on the market today.

Setup is also quite easy. If you’ve ever set up a small tent, you will find this a breeze. It is portable and you can set up and take it down anywhere you go.

After conducting extensive market research on various portable saunas, the inception of SaunaBox was driven by the identified shortcomings in existing products. Following a meticulous 2-year research and development phase, the company launched SaunaBox.

“Our comprehensive evaluation of competing products revealed prevalent issues such as substandard materials, limited portability, and frequent breakages often unsupported by warranties. Furthermore, many units failed to achieve the necessary temperature for an effective physiological response, while inadequate insulation allowed heat to escape,” the company notes.

In response to these challenges, SaunaBox was conceived to provide a solution based on their commitment to innovation.

“Beyond functionality, we prioritized aesthetics, recognizing the need for a product that seamlessly integrates into home or patio settings.

“One notable distinction is the practical design of our model, which exceeds 6 feet in height, allowing users to stand comfortably within the sauna. This design choice not only enhances user comfort but also facilitates air circulation, contributing to a higher skin temperature and a more effective physiological response to the steam’s heat energy transfer.”

The comprehensive kit includes accessories such as a chair, machine-washable floor mat, towels, carrying bag, and a 2-year warranty, ensuring users have everything needed for an optimal sauna experience.

After your stream, cleaning up is simple – just wipe it down.

SaunaBox provides a personal “sanctuary for serenity,” addressing concerns associated with public saunas, which are often crowded and not consistently maintained.

To enhance you physical and mental experience, give SaunaBox a try.

For more, visit https://saunabox.com/

