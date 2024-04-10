Product Showcase

Yeti answers the call with tough backpack

April 10, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

As spring blossoms, Canadians are anxious to return to the outdoors.
Our love of nature pushes us to prepare, and enjoy the season, which will hopefully be a long one if the recent mild weather is any indication.
Having the proper gear is vital whether you’re a weekend adventurer or seasoned hiker. Your lifeline is your backpack, filled with all the essentials, and then some.
Yeti, known for its superlative drinkware, offers an amazing, 27-litre pack that sets a new industry standard.
The Crossroads pack was built for the outdoors and its strength is undeniable. It’s referred to a “no-compromise” pack because it’s made from 700-denier water and abrasion resistant “TuffSkin” nylon. The large main compartment is padded and will fit most laptops. It’s complemented by two bottle pockets, perfect for Yeti’s Rambler line of bottles. Not only is it tough, it’s also easy to clean – dirt and debris seem to bounce off its skin.
It’s also ergonomic with its no-pressure back panel that sweeps away from the lumbar. The shoulder straps have EVA foam for added comfort for the long haul.
Consumers contend it’s the ideal four-season pack with no equal.
Yeti has managed to combine aesthetics, strength and brilliant use of space in this beauty.
The backpack is available in “Cosmic Lilac,” black, navy and “Alpine Brown.”
It’s really the only backpack you will ever need.
For more, visit https://www.yeti.ca/bags/backpacks/crossroads-backpack-27.html



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre is in the news

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre (TWRC) continues making headlines.Mayor Steve Pellegrini recently sat down with reporter Lana Hall from Novae Res Urbis, a municipal and planning ...

King Township invites residents to shape the future of Nobleton, King City

King Township has launched a community-driven planning exercise to shape the future of priority core areas in the Villages of King City and Nobleton. This ...

Long investigation ahead into crash that claimed the lives of King family

Investigators are looking into cause of a plane crash in the United States that claimed the lives of an entire King family. The community is still mourning the loss of Victor Dotsenko, 43, his wife Rimma, 39, and their children David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open