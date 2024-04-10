Yeti answers the call with tough backpack

By Mark Pavilons

As spring blossoms, Canadians are anxious to return to the outdoors.

Our love of nature pushes us to prepare, and enjoy the season, which will hopefully be a long one if the recent mild weather is any indication.

Having the proper gear is vital whether you’re a weekend adventurer or seasoned hiker. Your lifeline is your backpack, filled with all the essentials, and then some.

Yeti, known for its superlative drinkware, offers an amazing, 27-litre pack that sets a new industry standard.

The Crossroads pack was built for the outdoors and its strength is undeniable. It’s referred to a “no-compromise” pack because it’s made from 700-denier water and abrasion resistant “TuffSkin” nylon. The large main compartment is padded and will fit most laptops. It’s complemented by two bottle pockets, perfect for Yeti’s Rambler line of bottles. Not only is it tough, it’s also easy to clean – dirt and debris seem to bounce off its skin.

It’s also ergonomic with its no-pressure back panel that sweeps away from the lumbar. The shoulder straps have EVA foam for added comfort for the long haul.

Consumers contend it’s the ideal four-season pack with no equal.

Yeti has managed to combine aesthetics, strength and brilliant use of space in this beauty.

The backpack is available in “Cosmic Lilac,” black, navy and “Alpine Brown.”

It’s really the only backpack you will ever need.

For more, visit https://www.yeti.ca/bags/backpacks/crossroads-backpack-27.html

