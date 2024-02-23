MOE not investigating LTC

February 23, 2024 · 0 Comments
In the Feb. 22 issue of the King Weekly Sentinel, an article incorrectly stated that the Ontario Ministry of the Environment has launched an investigation into the proposed St. Rita at Mary Lake LTC development.
A request was made by a coalition of King Township activist groups including Save the Oak Ridges Moraine (STORM), the Kingscross Ratepayers’ Association, and Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT).
The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is currently completing an assessment of the Environmental Bill of Rights Application for Investigation. An investigation is not currently underway.
The Sentinel apologizes for the error.