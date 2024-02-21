Yeti drinkware really hits the spot

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment has launched an investigation into the proposed St. Rita at Mary Lake LTC development. The investigation was requested by a coalition of King Township activist groups including Save the Oak Ridges Moraine (STORM), the Kingscross Ratepayers’ Association, and Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT).

King Township is looking at how to name the new Township Wide Recreation Centre. Staff noted the building is on track and nearing completion and they’re looking at putting a value on the naming rights.

Member of Provincial Parliament for King-Vaughan Stephen Lecce brought good news to the Township of King last week, when he announced $1.2 million in funding for local road maintenance projects. The allocation of funds is part of the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund which is dedicated to the renewal and rehabilitation of essential infrastructure. The Provincial Grant is earmarked for rural communities.

Parking will be banned on a section of Main Street and Western Avenue in Schomberg. Council voted to make the move, supporting a staff recommendation. Parking will be prohibited on Main Street, on both the north and south sides, 122 metres west of the intersection with Cooper Drive, to 208 metres west. It will also be banned on Western Avenue, both sides, from 245 metres west of the intersection with Main, to 395 metres west.