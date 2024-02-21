Yeti drinkware really hits the spot

February 21, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
We’ve come to rely on our portable beverage containers, for both work and play.
Iconic portable drinkware maker Yeti has upped the ante, and adds some new items to their lineup.
Yeti recently expanded its barware line to include a cocktail shaker, beverage bucket and wine chiller, and launched new soft coolers before the holidays.
The beverage bucket, 1.5-litre Yonder water bottle, and 887-ml. Rambler Tumbler are must-haves in anyone’s collection.
The Rambler beverage bucket is one hefty container built for indoor or outdoor get-togethers. The rubber handle and non-slip rubber bottom really comes in handy.
The bucket is gorgeous and it’s large and strong enough for a six-pack or three bottles of wine. It will keep your drinks cold well into the night. It doubles as an ice bucket with the included lid, so it’s drinks all around in Yeti style.
The Rambler 6-oz. (177-ml.) Stackable Mug is perfect for those small shots of espresso, fitting nicely under the machine. They’re stackable for easy storage and are dishwasher safe. They have a really cool ceramic lining and come in a variety of modern colours. They’re also perfect for campsites and take up little room in your backpack.
The company’s 1.5-litre plastic water bottle is ideal for bringing a day’s worth of water with you.
It includes always attached 100% leakproof Yonder™ Tether Cap, and is made from BPA-free 50% recycled plastic.
It’s light and shatter resistant, allowing you to pack light. The leakproof design and tether cap are features we’ve come to know and love from Yeti.
Yeti’s 887-ml. tumbler, with renowned magslider lid, is one of today’s mainstays. You can put whatever you want in this large cup that fits in most vehicle cupholders. It’s splash resistant and features kitchen-grade stainless steel with a double-wall vacuum insulation.
All of these are perfect companions for your daily routine, outings, even post-workout rehydration.
The company is constantly expanding its collection to meet the needs of consumers. Once you’re a Yeti user, you will remain one.
In 2006, YETI Coolers began with a simple mission – to build a cooler you can use every day. From outdoor adventures to back yard fun, YETI really is the premium quality maker. According to many, it’s the yardstick by which all other coolers are measured.
Yeti is the Grammy winner of drinkware. And that’s music to my ears!
For more, check out https://www.yeti.ca/