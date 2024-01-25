Tetley provides solace in a hectic world

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

There’s nothing like sitting comfortably in your favourite spot, with cupped hands, enjoying a freshly-brewed tea.

Tea-lovers and occasional drinkers have a new reason to rejoice, thanks to an offering of five new flavours from Tetley.

It’s not just about tea and the combination of herbs and other ingredients. It’s about personal well being.

That’s the message Tetley is trying to convey with some new blends that encourage us to “take life one sip at a time.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

A recent survey by the venerable, 185-year-old tea company revealed that 94% of Canadians want more happiness and 89% want more balance in their lives.

Well being, health and fitness figure prominently in Canadians’ minds.

In claiming 2024 as the year of “positivi-tea,” Tetley wants to help us reach these goals, through some soothing comfort teas.

They’re directing us to live alongside the new blends – Live Happy, Live Balanced, Live Bold, Live Clam and Live Cool.

Happiness comes in a combination of many, passionfruit and lion’s mane. Balance comes with dandelion and roasted chicory root and carob. If you’re feeling Bold, try this blend with rooibos chai, cinnamon, clove and pepper. Calm arises from camomile, spearment and orange. Get Cool with peppermint and spearmint.

They all offer unique tastes to tickle your fancy. To cater to your every mood, you will have to try all of them!

They’ve put a lot of heart and know-how into these creations and they’re unlike anything else you can find on the retail shelves.

Each has its own persuasion.

I quite like living Happy and Calm, so add these to your lineup asap.

One of the ingredients in some of these blends is lemongrass, which is known to help everything from anxiety to insomnia.

I’ve been a huge fan of the round, stackable containers for years. I love their Super Green Tea and Macha, and I recommend this for everyone. So many blends, so many choices!

I think having Tetley in your cupboard does offer some calmness in the world. It’s a name you have come to trust and can turn to anytime to help you well, just live.

To learn more about the range of Tetley Live teas, visit: https://tetley.ca/collections/live-teas

