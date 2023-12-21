Tineco’s smart wet-dry cleaner outshines the rest

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We’ve been reminded to work smarter not harder.

It seems Tineco, the creators of a new smart vacuum – have taken that to heart and a whole new level.

For them, smarter equals cleaner.

And the Floor One S7 Pro floor cleaner is proof.

This amazing unit will do the job efficiently so you can push or pull your way to a picture-perfect floor. It’s great when you have visitors for the holidays, special gatherings or just to add a sparkle to your home.

The S7 Pro provides continuous fresh water washing and dirty water recycling, at a constant 450 times per minute.

If that’s not enough, this wet-dry vacuum provides streak-free drying. Say farewell to your mops, brooms and cordless vacuums, the S7 Pro is the new master.

The vacuum can handle both hardwood, laminate and ceramic floors

The creators at Tineco say it really creates a new definition of clean. A lot of design work has gone into perfecting this machine and all of this has definitely paid off.

The chargeable unit, with iLoop Smart Sensor, can run up to 40 minutes on a charge with no interruption.

The upgraded brush head provides dual-sided edge cleaning and this smart machine actually detects the level of debris and adjusts itself accordingly – changing suction and water flow. That’s impressive.

The 3.6-inch LCD screen lets you know what’s going on, as well as the status of the water and battery levels.

It has four modes to fit any possible scenario, from auto to max power.

A great feature is its bi-directional propulsion system which monitors the rear heels, making the motion smooth all the time.

Not only does it wash your floors quickly and efficiently, it constantly wrings the dirty water from the rollers with each revolution. Tell me that’s not perfection!

A minimalist docking station allows for neat and tidy self-cleaning and charging.

The end result is a perfectly clean home with fewer odors and lower air contamination.

It’s not too heavy and can be carried to any room of the house with ease.

The designers have thought of everything with this one. And it does seem too good to be true, but if Tineco lives up to its claims over time, this is one perfect companion to your home cleaning arsenal. A two-year warranty does back it up and the company offers 24/7 support.

It glides effortlessly on any floor and the noise level is comfortable. It’s almost fun to use and it’s really sleek and modern looking.

It’s comparably priced in the upper end of cordless vacuums and given the endless list of features and beautiful design, this is really a top contender.

There’s no doubt the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro gets the job done in style. With this many features, it’s a must-have household cleaner.

Tineco is an innovative technology company specializing in intelligent technology. it’s a premium brand in smart electrical appliances. Founded in 1998, Tineco launched the first-ever smart vacuum cleaner in 2019, becoming an industry pioneer.

Don’t waste your money on cheaper models, but rather get one that lasts and does it all. For the money, that’s Tineco.

For more, visit https://ca.tineco.com/

