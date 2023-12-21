Venom Go really hits the spot

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

As enthusiasts ramp up their exercise routine, or newcomers start their program in the new year, it’s important to listen to your body.

Aches and pains are inevitable and are not limited to athletes. Weather-related ailments, joint and muscle pain are common this time of year.

But Hyperice, and its Venom Go wearable heat and vibration device, has you covered, literally from head to toe.

Enjoy fast and efficient body relaxation with this compact device. It’s ideal for athletes and everyday wellness enthusiasts. The body wrap has 9 heat and vibration combinations, spot treatment, and “HyperHeat” technology that offer incredible comfort like never before.

The package includes 3 pads that can be reused up to 20 times.

Once charged via the USB cord, Venom Go provides three heat levels and vibration patterns, giving you a calming and therapeutic experience. This spot treatment will loosen stiff muscles and diminish stress and soreness.

Easy button controls make operation simple and intuitive. The neoprene and silicone adhesive offers incredible performance and functionality.

With Bluetooth technology you can connect to the Hyperice app and even connect multiple devices.

The lithium-ion battery typically offers a one hour life, more than enough time for that spot treatment.

It adheres very well to every part of the body and the vibration is like having an extra pair of expert hands kneading your sore muscles.

This is a perfect, compact unit that you can use anytime. It’s simple and easy to put on and you can use it at home after a workout or while lounging on the couch after a stressful day.

Take it to work and put it on if your pain acts up. It’s pretty inconspicuous and can be hidden under most clothes.

Hyperice was founded in 2011, and their innovative products have been used by the world’s best athletes and consumers in over 60 countries throughout the globe.

They have built a brand that has helped define an entire category and is well positioned to carry the space forward for many years to come.

In 2021, Hyperice was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

“Our suite of products help to relieve tension, unlock sore muscles, and prime your body and mind to be at their best, so you can always find the simple fun in doing what you love to do, more.”

Widely available and to get yours at Best Buy, visit https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/hyperice-venom-go-heat-vibration-wearable/16612630

Thanks to Talk Shop Media and Best Buy for their contributions.

