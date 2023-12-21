Product Showcase

Venom Go really hits the spot

December 21, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

As enthusiasts ramp up their exercise routine, or newcomers start their program in the new year, it’s important to listen to your body.
Aches and pains are inevitable and are not limited to athletes. Weather-related ailments, joint and muscle pain are common this time of year.
But Hyperice, and its Venom Go wearable heat and vibration device, has you covered, literally from head to toe.
Enjoy fast and efficient body relaxation with this compact device. It’s ideal for athletes and everyday wellness enthusiasts. The body wrap has 9 heat and vibration combinations, spot treatment, and “HyperHeat” technology that offer incredible comfort like never before.
The package includes 3 pads that can be reused up to 20 times.
Once charged via the USB cord, Venom Go provides three heat levels and vibration patterns, giving you a calming and therapeutic experience. This spot treatment will loosen stiff muscles and diminish stress and soreness.
Easy button controls make operation simple and intuitive. The neoprene and silicone adhesive offers incredible performance and functionality.
With Bluetooth technology you can connect to the Hyperice app and even connect multiple devices.
The lithium-ion battery typically offers a one hour life, more than enough time for that spot treatment.
It adheres very well to every part of the body and the vibration is like having an extra pair of expert hands kneading your sore muscles.
This is a perfect, compact unit that you can use anytime. It’s simple and easy to put on and you can use it at home after a workout or while lounging on the couch after a stressful day.
Take it to work and put it on if your pain acts up. It’s pretty inconspicuous and can be hidden under most clothes.
Hyperice was founded in 2011, and their innovative products have been used by the world’s best athletes and consumers in over 60 countries throughout the globe.
They have built a brand that has helped define an entire category and is well positioned to carry the space forward for many years to come.
In 2021, Hyperice was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.
“Our suite of products help to relieve tension, unlock sore muscles, and prime your body and mind to be at their best, so you can always find the simple fun in doing what you love to do, more.”
Widely available and to get yours at Best Buy, visit https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/hyperice-venom-go-heat-vibration-wearable/16612630

Thanks to Talk Shop Media and Best Buy for their contributions.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

King approves Village Urban Design guidelines

Revamped guidelines for King’s three villages will help shape development in King. Councillors gave their approval recently to the final Village Urban Design Guidelines (VUDGs), replacing the 15-year-old measures for King City, Nobleton and Schomberg. The guidelines include a series of design criteria, features and elements that will shape King. The guidelines are primarily aimed at three key areas – village centres, established neighbourhoods and employment areas.

Council approves 2024 budget with 3.54% tax hike

King homeowners are facing another tax increase, as council approved the 2024 Budget & Business Plans. The 2024 Operating Budget has a net increase of $1,702,817, representing a 4.98% average tax increase. The net levy amount is $36.3 million, which includes the increase as well as some $673,481 in recommended program changes.

King approves water, wastewater rates for 2024

King Township wants the water and wastewater rates to be fully cost recocerable in the next 10 years. That’s the goal as staff and councillors approved water and wastewater rates for 2024. The average homeowner can expect to see a 2.24 per cent annual increase of $43.05 in the new year. This includes the 3.30% increase from York Region for bulk supply and treatment of water and wastewater.

Council backs off on heritage district review

Public opposition has shelved the idea of creating a Heritage Conservation District for Schomberg. More than a dozen residents spoke at the recent council meeting, the bulk of which opposed the idea. And they didn’t even want to proceed with a study, something staff pegged at costing $300,000 over three years. Instead, councillors and staff said they will offer residents more information regarding heritage conservation. As well, there are a number of heritage conservation education workshops in November, which are being held by the Heritage Advisory Committee in partnership with the Township’s heritage planning staff.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open