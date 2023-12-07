About Vintage combines past, present into one solid timepiece

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Some great products have amazing back stories.

About Vintage by Skov Andersen is no exception. This strong contender in the microbrand watch market rose out of friendship. And the ties that bind have led to a lasting, innovative success story.

Two childhood friends – Thomas and Sebastian both shared a common passion for watches and an entrepreneur’s itch to create. That was the recipe of this Danish watch brand’s global path.

It began with a dream, the dream of being creative, independent and creating something from scratch. The duo hoped to one day create “the perfect watch collection.”

While perfection may be impossible to achieve, these partners have come pretty close.

About Vintage believes in “wearing a watch with pride and keeping track of the most important moments in your life.”

Not only has it surpassed the expectations of the founders, but customers as well.

What began with 300 pieces has led to the unique pairing of vintage and modern – timeless craftsmanship.

The company offers dress chronographs and solid stainless divers, with sentiments to our forefathers. The models all have a year attached, marking special or milestone dates in history.

I chose the 1926 At’Sea in two-tone gold and stainless with a black dial. Its clean lines portray a “crispness” and unlike many bulky divers, it has an air of refinement and sophistication.

This model would definitely be fitting for high rollers at Monte Carlo – an air of understated elegance.

The craftsmanship is brilliant and all aspects of this piece cry high end. The rotating dial turns crisply and the bevelled glass has no noticeable distortion. Its face is easy to read, including the small inscriptions of the company logo. The stainless bracelet is smooth and sturdy. It has one of the strongest and best designed deployment clasps I’ve seen. Waterproof to 200 metres, this is one nice diver.

The packaging – a simple yet stylish brown box – reveals an inner, flip-top leather-like watch box. And, if you opt for the clean, elegant wooden box, you have very worthy display boxes.

It’s constructed of 316L stainless with a Japanese quartz movement and sweep second hand. It’s a very comfortable 39.5 mm wide and 12 mm thick. It’s substantial but not too heavy.

If you listen closely to the watch, you can hear the ocean give up some of her secrets. And 1926 was a game changing year for all sea explorers – the introduction of the first waterproof dive watches.

About Vintage’s At’Sea is “a humble celebration of that remarkable achievement. We hope that our 1926 At’Sea will take you on your very own adventure, both below and above the big blue ocean.”

The company also offers its 1934 model (marking the arrival of a second pusher on a chronograph) and 1969 (the world’s first quartz watch).

All of their watches have stories to tell, while serving as modern time-keepers.

About Vintage has a unique partnership with the Turtle Foundation, an alliance of cooperating organizations, working to protect the world’s sea turtles.

The company supports the Sustainable Sea Turtle Conservation Program in East-Borneo, donating a portion of sales to help save endangered species.

With the launch of the 1815 and 1926 Blue Turtle, they saved more than 20,000 hatchlings.

Not only would Jacques Cousteau have looked good with one of their watches on his wrist, he’d be proud of About Vintage’s conservation efforts.

It’s obvious designers at About Vintage inject a lot of passion and history into their products. Ancient mariners speak through these respectful time pieces.

Their models are definitely a cut above the mainstream watches and are comparably priced.

About Vintage has men’s and women’s watches, accessories and more. This is one brand you can’t ignore.

Visit https://eu.aboutvintage.com/collections/all-watches