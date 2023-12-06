General News

King ranks in top 100 of most livable cities, according to study

December 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

King Mayor Steve Pellegrini was thrilled to share the news that King shines among the most livable cities in Canada.
The results came from data collected by the Globe and Mail. They gathered information about 439 cities across the country, spanning a variety of categories including economy, housing, health care, education and climate.
The municipality ranked an incredible 6th overall in terms of safety.
King also garned top 100-rankings. King placed 26th in health care; 80th in education; 86th in demographics and 97th in economy. They fell to 147th in community; 193rd in transportation; 261st in climate and 340th in amenities.
The mayor pointed out King’s evaluation was high, compared with the 444 other municipalities in Ontario and more than 4,500 municipalities across the country.
The Globe’s evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area. These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.
Economy assesses a city’s financial health by examining its job market, income levels and tax, and overall economic stability.
Housing evaluates the affordability of housing and the accessibility of housing options for seniors.
Demographics focuses on a city’s stability and sustainability in population growth, diversity and cultural richness.
Health Care evaluates the accessibility and quality of health care services, and residents’ general perception of their health status.
Safety examines the likelihood of crimes and residents’ overall confidence in public safety.
Education assesses the educational qualifications of the community as well as the availability of schools, universities and other educational institutions in the area.
Community prioritizes social engagement venues, community events, volunteer opportunities, and the sense of belonging and connectivity within the city.
Amenities catalogues recreational facilities, entertainment options, shopping centres, parks and other leisure opportunities available to residents in the community.
Transportation examines the public transportation system, accessibility and overall ease of getting around the city.
Climate catalogues extreme climate, weather patterns and overall seasonal conditions from the past.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Budget pressures lead to slight tax increase in 2024

As it stands, King residents are looking at a 3.75% blended tax increase next year. Municipal staff found more than $1-million in efficiencies and cuts, but a drop in revenue from development charges have put added pressures on the budget. Staff presented their preliminary budget to council recently, showing everything from capital improvements and debt load, to mitigating rising costs.

King approves water, wastewater rates for 2024

King Township wants the water and wastewater rates to be fully cost recocerable in the next 10 years. That’s the goal as staff and councillors approved water and wastewater rates for 2024. The average homeowner can expect to see a 2.24 per cent annual increase of $43.05 in the new year. This includes the 3.30% increase from York Region for bulk supply and treatment of water and wastewater.

Council backs off on heritage district review

Public opposition has shelved the idea of creating a Heritage Conservation District for Schomberg. More than a dozen residents spoke at the recent council meeting, the bulk of which opposed the idea. And they didn’t even want to proceed with a study, something staff pegged at costing $300,000 over three years. Instead, councillors and staff said they will offer residents more information regarding heritage conservation. As well, there are a number of heritage conservation education workshops in November, which are being held by the Heritage Advisory Committee in partnership with the Township’s heritage planning staff.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open