King ranks in top 100 of most livable cities, according to study

As it stands, King residents are looking at a 3.75% blended tax increase next year. Municipal staff found more than $1-million in efficiencies and cuts, but a drop in revenue from development charges have put added pressures on the budget. Staff presented their preliminary budget to council recently, showing everything from capital improvements and debt load, to mitigating rising costs.

King Township wants the water and wastewater rates to be fully cost recocerable in the next 10 years. That’s the goal as staff and councillors approved water and wastewater rates for 2024. The average homeowner can expect to see a 2.24 per cent annual increase of $43.05 in the new year. This includes the 3.30% increase from York Region for bulk supply and treatment of water and wastewater.

Public opposition has shelved the idea of creating a Heritage Conservation District for Schomberg. More than a dozen residents spoke at the recent council meeting, the bulk of which opposed the idea. And they didn’t even want to proceed with a study, something staff pegged at costing $300,000 over three years. Instead, councillors and staff said they will offer residents more information regarding heritage conservation. As well, there are a number of heritage conservation education workshops in November, which are being held by the Heritage Advisory Committee in partnership with the Township’s heritage planning staff.