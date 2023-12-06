King ranks in top 100 of most livable cities, according to study

December 6, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
King Mayor Steve Pellegrini was thrilled to share the news that King shines among the most livable cities in Canada.
The results came from data collected by the Globe and Mail. They gathered information about 439 cities across the country, spanning a variety of categories including economy, housing, health care, education and climate.
The municipality ranked an incredible 6th overall in terms of safety.
King also garned top 100-rankings. King placed 26th in health care; 80th in education; 86th in demographics and 97th in economy. They fell to 147th in community; 193rd in transportation; 261st in climate and 340th in amenities.
The mayor pointed out King’s evaluation was high, compared with the 444 other municipalities in Ontario and more than 4,500 municipalities across the country.
The Globe’s evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area. These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.
Economy assesses a city’s financial health by examining its job market, income levels and tax, and overall economic stability.
Housing evaluates the affordability of housing and the accessibility of housing options for seniors.
Demographics focuses on a city’s stability and sustainability in population growth, diversity and cultural richness.
Health Care evaluates the accessibility and quality of health care services, and residents’ general perception of their health status.
Safety examines the likelihood of crimes and residents’ overall confidence in public safety.
Education assesses the educational qualifications of the community as well as the availability of schools, universities and other educational institutions in the area.
Community prioritizes social engagement venues, community events, volunteer opportunities, and the sense of belonging and connectivity within the city.
Amenities catalogues recreational facilities, entertainment options, shopping centres, parks and other leisure opportunities available to residents in the community.
Transportation examines the public transportation system, accessibility and overall ease of getting around the city.
Climate catalogues extreme climate, weather patterns and overall seasonal conditions from the past.