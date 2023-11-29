Hasbro lineup sure to please this holiday season

Holiday Favourites

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Santa needs some help in making spirits bright.

And that help comes from iconic toy-maker Hasbro. The company is celebrating a century of creating memories for generations of children and their families through the wonder of storytelling and imaginative play!

As we head into the holidays, browse Hasbro’s latest lineup of hot toys and gifts this year.

With entertainment-inspired products, items for young fans, toys and games with cross- generational appeal, and hands-on play experiences, Hasbro’s latest and greatest products are the ideal gifts for any holiday occasion.

The company offers many iconic brands, including Clue, Furby, Monopoly, Nerf, Peppa Pig, Play-Doh, Transformers, Star Wars and Marvel.

Retailers note that the top, hot items this year are playsets, arts and crafts items and blaster toys.

Well, Hasbro has you covered.



For kids of all ages, the Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch carries on the tradition of the fun shooters. The motorized blaster sends out double the darts through double barrels and double clips. It comes with 50 Nerf Elite 2.0 foam darts in two colours. It uses 4 1.5 volt AA batteries and promises hours of fun, both inside and out.



For little ones, ages 5 and up, the magic lives on in the My Little Pony world, with the Mini World Magic Stream. This My Little Pony set includes tiny scenes and characters inspired by the My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale series. The playset comes with 5 figures that are 1 inch tall. Kids can plug scene-building pieces and accessories into the playset to build their own version of the glamping trailer. Customize a mini world with bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, outdoor yard, and more. Includes tactile, fun-to-touch accessories like squishy grass and soft blankets. Once play is done, take the accessories apart and store pieces inside the carrying case or bring it on-the-go and build a new scene!



The popular Peppa Pig comes alive in Peppa’s Waterpark Playset.

Imagine a day at the waterpark with favorite Peppa Pig characters as they go down the water slide or take a dip in the pool. The playset boasts 15 pieces and 2 figures that bring the show’s fun summertime activities to kids’ finger tips.



Another favourite that transcends generations is Play-Doh. The All-in-One Creativity Starter Station activity table features 15 Play-Doh accessories and 6 modeling compound colors. Flip the kids activity desk between 2 modes for lots to explore! The flat side gives them a great place to explore their creativity on the playmat, while the 3-D side lets them imagine all kinds of adventures with the waterfall maker, vehicle, and animal tools.

It boasts easy storage and cleanup and best of all, you can use the table for any arts and crafts your kids are up to.

Engage with your children and embrace the joy in playing around.

Hasbro products are Available at most major retailers.

