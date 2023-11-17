KitchenAid raises the bar in cordless appliances

November 17, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Our kitchens are busy places, filled with accessories and must-have gadgets to make our lives easier.

A well adorned counter top is one thing, but we don’t need the tangled mess of cords.

Top-notch producer KitchenAid has expanded its lineup with the new Go Cordless System.

These definitely fill the gap and will soon be the necessary complements to every kitchen.

First off, KitchenAid makes beautiful, well crafted appliances. Dare I say one of the best? They stand out because of their looks, quality and dependability.

The company has extended these attributes to the Go series – they’re simply marvellous, well sculpted gadgets.

Powered by a movable 12V Max battery, the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System offers six new products.

Here, we’re concentrating on two of the most used in our kitchen – the food chopper and coffee grinder.

This will be our third chopper and GO passes the torch admirably. We use ours constantly for a multitude of prep tasks. Being able to move the unit all over the kitchen without searching for an outlet, makes it that much better.

It’s slightly larger than previous models and still boasts classic lines and ease of operation.

Setup is simple with the twist-free, one-click bowl assembly and latched lid.

Save space with the all-in-one storage design that stores blades and whisking accessory right in the work bowl. It has a five cup capacity and can mix, chop, whip, stir and puree.

Clean up, too is a breeze with this.

In our house, only freshly ground coffee will do each and every morning. It’s not only a tradition passed on by my parents, it fills the house with a magnificent wake-up call. There’s nothing better.

The Go coffee grinder has a one-touch control and its powerful stainless steel blade makes quick work of the beans. It can grind up to 12 cups at a time and that’s impressive.

While we use it for our daily coffee fix, you can use it for peppercorns and other dry spices, with the addition of a separate grinding bowl.

Their rechargeable lithium ion batteries deliver optimal run time and performance. There are battery indicator lights that signal when it is time to charge the battery.

“The great thing about KitchenAid Go™ is that it caters to all lifestyles as it unlocks the freedom to make wherever, whatever and however makers choose,” said Pradeep Verma, Brand Manager, KitchenAid Canada. “Since one removable battery powers all KitchenAid Go™ appliances, KitchenAid Go™ is the key to easy meal-making and clutter-free counter tops.”

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make.

Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from counter top appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars.

The products, including the GO lineup, are available at major retailers.

To learn more, visit https://www.kitchenaid.ca/en_ca/countertop-appliances/cordless/ or follow them on Instagram, @kitchenaid_ca

