Annual Robinson golf tournament raises record amount

October 25, 2023 · 0 Comments

Vera Robinson (left) is shown with the first Andrew Robinson Scholarship winner Allison Brennan.

By Mark Pavilons

The third annual Andrew Robinson golf tournament continues to make an impact on people’s lives. The September tournament raised a whopping $92,000 this year.

All monies raised from the raffle, silent auction and live auction go into the scholarship ($31,000) and the remainder goes directly to the Vitanova Foundation to assist with programming costs, food, shelter, clothing etc.

Liuna Local 183, and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793 were both presenting sponsors donating $20,000 each.

The tournament is named for Andrew Robinson, son of former Caledon resident Vera Robinson. Andrew’s legacy – helping others help themselves – lives long thanks to Vera’s efforts and all the tournament supporters.

Andrew died in September of 2020, from an accidental overdose, yet another statistic in the opioid crisis.

One of the aims of the tournament is to support the Andrew Robinson Scholarship. Funds covered a full year at Humber College, including books, laptop and parking, for the first recipient in 2022, Allison Brennan.

To date the Andrew Robinson scholarship has helped four recipients to attend college or university and three are currently in school.

The Andrew Robinson Scholarship is administered by Vaughan’s Vitanova Foundation, which aims to provide prevention and recovery services to all who suffer from addictions.

In the years prior to his passing, Andrew worked hard on his recovery, making plans for achieving some of his life goals, including a university degree. It was out of that interest that the idea for this scholarship was born – to support those in sustained recovery to forge a new path in a field of their choice. What better idea than for him, so passionate about education, to lend a hand to others in this way.

The Scholarship has two goals: firstly, to honour the life of Andrew Robinson; and secondly, to offer hope for a better life to those with the courage to turn theirs around. The funds from this scholarship will cover tuition costs for those who have sustained their recovery for a minimum of three years and wish to pursue post-secondary education at either college or university.

For more information, write them at info@vitanova.ca or visit https://vitanova.ca/

Brennan took the time to speak at the recent tournament about what the scholarship means to her.

She pointed out there is one unique qualifier to receive this scholarship – and that is the recipient needs to be in recovery for more than 3 years.

“I’m clean and sober 23 years.

“Waitressing, sales, retail and that was okay in my 20s but for the last decade, it’s been kinda painful. I’m passionate, smart, I’ve got these gifts – I care deeply. It’s been painful to know that I’m underutilized – but besides acting and theatre, I haven’t known what to do with myself – and it’s a dilemma that I’ve been trying to solve for most of my 30s.”

One day, after getting legal advice from a paralegal, she found her calling.

Since 2007, The Law society of Ontario has allowed paralegals to represent people in their legal conflicts. Ontario is the only jurisdiction in North America that allows – and it was changed to allow more people access to justice – so many people forgo pursing justice because they can’t afford the price tag of a lawyer, but paralegals are a fraction of the price.

“And we specialize in the small fights!”

In January 2022 she applied to Humber College to the paralegal program and was accepted. She learned of the Andrew Robinson Scholarship and she applied. When she earned it, “it was the final green light I really needed from the universe! I was going to college!”

This scholarship has enabled her to go back to school and learn something that is so aligned with her values. “It has been completely life affirming,” she said.

“So because of this scholarship, my relationship with myself has changed and this has had a ripple effect on all my relationships.

“My life has been changed forever by your gift.”

The date for the 4th Andrew Robinson memorial golf tournament is Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Contact veragunn7@gmail.com for further information or to offer support by sponsorship or items for the raffle or silent auction.

