King’s official bird is the Black-capped Chickadee

October 18, 2023 · 0 Comments
The Black-capped Chickadee has been voted as King Township’s official bird.
There are so many good reasons to have this bird represent King Township. Besides being cute it is ubiquitous (found in most habitats) and is familiar to most people with its distinctive call. It is here summer and winter and is usually the first bird to find your feeder.
It is a great communicator scouting out food sources and announcing them to every seed eating bird in the area. Its also first to sound the alarm if there is any danger. Adapted for the coldest winter days it is our door to nature in winter.
“I particularly like them because they hang out in large noisy groups and always seem to be enjoying themselves,” said Councillor Mary Asselstine. “So to summarize they are adorable, ubiquitous, dependable, adaptable, resilient, gregarious, leaders and communicators. What else could we ask for?”
The Township held an online selection asking residents to choose the bird.
King was named a certified Bird Friendly City, the 19th in Canada, in March 2023 by Nature Canada. Being recognized as a Bird Friendly City involves promoting and protecting birds within King.