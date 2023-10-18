King’s official bird is the Black-capped Chickadee

The second annual Harvest Ontario Walk to Stop the 413 took place on Saturday under fair autumnal conditions and temperatures which elevated the spirit of participants. The event – organized by a coalition of environmental groups including Environmental Defence, The Wilderness Committee, EcoCaledon, Grandmothers Act to Save the Planet, Seniors for Climate Action Now, Climate Action King, and Concerned Citizens of King Township – was comprised of four walks as well as a bike ride through bucolic sections of Caledon, Brampton, Vaughan, King, and Bolton that will be decimated by the 413.

York Regional Council received a mid-year financial progress report providing an update on progress to date on expenditures and objectives outlined in the 2023 Regional ...

The improved “Our King” Official Plan is being reviewed by Township staff. The review of this guiding document will help ensure King balances its growth with preserving its characteristics. Staff created an introductory discussion paper outlining some key issues.

A multi-year effort has resulted in King’s draft Village Urban Design Guidelines. Councillors were presented with the final draft Monday night, but comments and input is still being accepted by staff until Oct. 13. The guidelines include a series of design criteria and graphics that outline the design features and elements that will shape development in King and its villages.